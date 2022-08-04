ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alta, CA

L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]

Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

15-year-old driver flees from deputy in North Lake Tahoe

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3.  The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 4, 2022

Location: 8400 block of Elk Grove Florin Rd. Suspect: DAVID, LEO (WMA, 40, ARRESTED) HS 11550 (a) under the influence of controlled substance. Suspect: BENTLEY, ALEXANDER (WMA, 31, ARRESTED) PC 148(A) Misdemeanor. WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OR OBSTRUCTS ANY PUBLIC OFFICER. PC 484 Misdemeanor. PETTY THEFT. Bail: No Bail. Case# Pending/NA...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Two adults dead and two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville

UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo. 
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Concern growing over potential serial bomber in South Land Park

SACRAMENTO — A potential serial bomber is targeting a Sacramento neighborhood.Multiple neighbors in South Land Park said that they felt the explosion rock their homes."It was such a powerful sound that it rattled the windows of my home, and it scared the heaven out of my dog, my wife, and my daughter," said Eduardo Monterrubio, whose home was damaged by the bomb.When Eduardo went outside to check his home, he found that the blast blew a three-foot hole in his backyard fence. The detonation tore off shards of splintered wood, and the boards blistered with what appeared to be shrapnel.His home backs up to a drainage canal at an Interstate 5 underpass. He says it's not the first time someone has set off explosives in the area."They keep throwing bombs underneath the freeway, and they make dents over there [underpass] on the ground, and it happens maybe every two months," Eduardo said.Someone also shot out the streetlight above where the bomb went off, leaving bullet holes in the plastic. Police are asking that anyone with security cameras check to see if there is any suspicious activity. They are not releasing information on the type of explosive that was used.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 stores Roseville stores hit by organized retail thefts; 4 suspects arrested

ROSEVILLE – Four young men were arrested after a pair of large retail thefts in Roseville last week.Roseville police say, back on Aug. 5, a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard was hit by four suspects who stole more than $950 of merchandise. Just 20 minutes later, police say those same four suspects were then seen at a sporting goods store along the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road. They also allegedly stole more than $950 worth of merchandise from that store as well. Despite getting only a partial plate number, an officer managed to spot the suspects heading westbound on Interstate 80. Officers quickly pulled the suspects over, but they told police they weren't involved in any thefts. However, police say the stolen merchandise officers soon found in their trunk said otherwise. All four were arrested: Ly Duong, Cho Duong, Khailijah Saelee, and James Salvatierra. All the suspects are 18 years old and are facing charges ranging from organized retail theft to grand theft, burglary and conspiracy. 
ROSEVILLE, CA

