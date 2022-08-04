Read on www.cbsnews.com
Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
15-year-old driver flees from deputy in North Lake Tahoe
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old sped away from a deputy after being stopped on Aug. 3. The sheriff’s office said the deputy pulled over a driver on Highway 28 around 11 p.m. in North Lake Tahoe. After the deputy got out of the car, the driver sped […]
Couple donates new trailer to center for Sacramento adults with disabilities, after van and trailer were stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In late July,KCRA 3 told you about a van and trailer that were stolen from the A. Warren McClaskey Adult Center in Sacramento. The Sacramento City Unified School District campus provides classes and resources for adult students with disabilities. The stolen items are critical for the...
Grass fire burns about 15 acres near Camanche Reservoir in Amador County
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a grass fire that burned in Amador County near the Camanche Reservoir on Sunday. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan is tracking the fire and says it burned in the area of Coal Mine Road near Buena Vista Road. He said the area has a lot of mixed vegetation, which includes a lot of dry grass.
Man sentenced for molesting children inside foster home, day care
(KTXL) — A judge sentenced a man to 34 years in prison on Monday after being convicted of nine counts of child sexual assault in April, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Jared Belmares is the second person to be sentenced to prison after being convicted of molesting children of a daycare that […]
KCRA Today: Placer Co. teen missing, child hurt in hit-and-run crash, senate passes inflation reduction act
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Crews extinguish junkyard fire in Rio Linda area of Sacramento County
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Crews extinguished a junkyard fire Friday evening that caused a massive plume of black smoke in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County that could be seen for miles. LiveCopter 3 aerials showed smoke pouring of a burning pile of vehicles in the 6800 block...
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary August 4, 2022
Location: 8400 block of Elk Grove Florin Rd. Suspect: DAVID, LEO (WMA, 40, ARRESTED) HS 11550 (a) under the influence of controlled substance. Suspect: BENTLEY, ALEXANDER (WMA, 31, ARRESTED) PC 148(A) Misdemeanor. WILLFULLY RESISTS, DELAYS, OR OBSTRUCTS ANY PUBLIC OFFICER. PC 484 Misdemeanor. PETTY THEFT. Bail: No Bail. Case# Pending/NA...
1 injured after suspected illegal firework goes off inside car, Sacramento roads reopened
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were taken to the hospital after authorities believe an illegal firework or similar device accidentally went off inside a vehicle in Sacramento. The explosion happened on Saturday around 1 p.m. in the area of Connie Drive and Roseville Road, which is near Haggin Oaks...
Two adults dead and two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two adults died and two other people were injured in a crash that occurred early Sunday morning just north of the American River in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash involved two vehicles and took place near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard at approximately 12:48 a.m. Fire crews […]
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
Man Fatally Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, a 22-year-old man was fatally injured in a semi-truck collision on Florin Road. The accident occurred around 5:00 a.m., at the intersection of Florin Road and 6th Parkway on July 28th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For...
2 People Dead 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Community gathers for 'Stop the Violence' soul food cookout in Del Paso Heights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — "Stop the Violence," that's the message organizers hope to spread as they bring the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento together for a soul food cookout. People gathered on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. "An event like this here helps because it creates unity," said Samuel Kinsey,...
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
Yolo man, 73, killed in crash near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A Yolo man has died after a crash near Elk Grove early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a pickup truck crashed off the roadway near the intersection of Kammerer and Bruceville roads. The pickup crashed through a fence and then flipped over, ejecting the driver. Medics responded to the scene and soon rushed the driver to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the name of the driver, but he was said to be a 72-year-old resident of Yolo.
Concern growing over potential serial bomber in South Land Park
SACRAMENTO — A potential serial bomber is targeting a Sacramento neighborhood.Multiple neighbors in South Land Park said that they felt the explosion rock their homes."It was such a powerful sound that it rattled the windows of my home, and it scared the heaven out of my dog, my wife, and my daughter," said Eduardo Monterrubio, whose home was damaged by the bomb.When Eduardo went outside to check his home, he found that the blast blew a three-foot hole in his backyard fence. The detonation tore off shards of splintered wood, and the boards blistered with what appeared to be shrapnel.His home backs up to a drainage canal at an Interstate 5 underpass. He says it's not the first time someone has set off explosives in the area."They keep throwing bombs underneath the freeway, and they make dents over there [underpass] on the ground, and it happens maybe every two months," Eduardo said.Someone also shot out the streetlight above where the bomb went off, leaving bullet holes in the plastic. Police are asking that anyone with security cameras check to see if there is any suspicious activity. They are not releasing information on the type of explosive that was used.
2 stores Roseville stores hit by organized retail thefts; 4 suspects arrested
ROSEVILLE – Four young men were arrested after a pair of large retail thefts in Roseville last week.Roseville police say, back on Aug. 5, a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard was hit by four suspects who stole more than $950 of merchandise. Just 20 minutes later, police say those same four suspects were then seen at a sporting goods store along the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road. They also allegedly stole more than $950 worth of merchandise from that store as well. Despite getting only a partial plate number, an officer managed to spot the suspects heading westbound on Interstate 80. Officers quickly pulled the suspects over, but they told police they weren't involved in any thefts. However, police say the stolen merchandise officers soon found in their trunk said otherwise. All four were arrested: Ly Duong, Cho Duong, Khailijah Saelee, and James Salvatierra. All the suspects are 18 years old and are facing charges ranging from organized retail theft to grand theft, burglary and conspiracy.
