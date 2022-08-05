ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Rubio Introduces the Community Mentors for Moms Act

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., brought out a bill to “create a grant program to fund integrated mentoring services for low-income mothers.”

Rubio introduced the “Community Mentors for Moms Act” in the U.S. Senate, while U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-WV, will champion it in the U.S. House.

“Pregnant and new moms should never feel alone. This bill would ensure that women have a support system and community in place to help them navigate the challenges and joys of motherhood,” said Rubio.

“Communities succeed when neighbors and friends lift one another up, and that is especially true for new mothers. A mentor can provide a listening ear, helping hand, and sound advice during a time that can be overwhelming or uncertain for pregnant women and mothers, particularly those who may be young, living in poverty, or have a history of substance abuse. I am pleased to join Senator Rubio to introduce the Community Mentors for Moms Act to ensure mothers in need have access to mentorship programs that can help them feel supported and prepared to raise their child,” said Miller.

The Susan B. Anthony List is backing the proposal.

Rubio’s bill was sent to the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday. So far, there is no companion measure over in the U.S. House.

