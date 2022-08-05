MAP: Where to Find Waterparks and Splash Pads in San Diego County

Read on www.nbcsandiego.com
NBC San Diego
Boil Water Order for Tierrasanta; Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista, Tierrasanta Residents Asked to Limit Water Use
Due to low-pressure issues, customers in several communities in the central part of San Diego, including Bay Park, Clairemont, Kearny Mesa, Linda Vista and Tierrasanta, are asked to reduce their water usage to only critical needs, such as cooking and drinking, a statement from the city reads. Non-critical uses, such as irrigating landscaping and washing clothes, should be postponed until water pressure is restored.
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
kusi.com
San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa
MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
townandtourist.com
35 Best Camping Spots in San Diego (Beach & Forest Views)
Camping is an adventure that we believe every family should try at least twice. It’s the perfect opportunity to get away from your daily, mundane tasks. The San Diego area is the perfect spot to search for a campground, as it offers sites in the forest, on the beach, or in the mountains. All of these are within less than a 2-hour drive! You can’t beat it– there’s something for everyone.
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
$35M in Financing Secured on Properties in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, Encinitas, La Mesa
Nearly $35 million in financing has been secured for a portfolio of multifamily properties located in San Diego and three suburbs, a real estate firm announced. The loan covers nearly 151 units spread across five properties, according to Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation, which arranged the funding. The ten-year loan...
Thrillist
The Best Happy Hour Deals in 8 San Diego Neighborhoods
You don’t have to look far to get a good deal on apres-work drinks and noshes in America’s Finest City. From beachside hangouts to sleek urban oases, San Diego’s restaurants and bars know how to provide atmosphere alongside can’t-beat dining deals. We’ve done the legwork for you so you don’t have to waste your precious leisure time sifting through the interwebs for the best deals. From Little Italy to Oceanside, here are our top choices for happy hour deals across San Diego:
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's top stories for August 8
In this update we cover a wrong-way crash in Lakeside & a new CalTrans program aimed at stopping wrong-way drivers. We also break down the weather for the week ahead.
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
Bring a New Water-Saving Landscape to Life with Native California Plants
Thirteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. With your new water-saving landscaping plans complete, demolition and turf removal done, and your new irrigation system in place, it’s time to get started on the plant installation. For most homeowners, this is...
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
NBC San Diego
Mother From San Diego Fights Through Hard Times, Loses Nearly Everything in Oak Fire
A San Diego mother who moved to Mariposa County is among the people who lost everything in the Oak Fire and she's learning some things are harder to replace than others. As the Oak Fire exploded, devouring more than 19,000 acres in Mariposa County in northern California, homes were destroyed along with cherished memories.
NBC San Diego
The Toys Are Back: Toys'R'Us Stores Open Inside 3 Macy's locations in San Diego County
The most iconic American toy store is making a comeback -- and just in time for the holiday season. In 2018, all brick-and-mortar Toys"R"Us stores shut down. But in July, both companies announced they would reopen locations inside every Macy's store throughout the U.S., according to a press release. San...
knewsradio.com
Design On The Way For North Shore Salton Sea Project
Salton Sea North Shore artists drawing of proposed marina. Photo from Riverside County website. Riverside County has hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore. This is the first major project for the northern portion...
Coast News
New Restaurant Row owner proposes mixed-use project at site
SAN MARCOS — The new owner of the Old California Restaurant Row property in San Marcos has applied to develop over 200 housing units and 10,000 square feet of new commercial space on a portion of the site still home to several businesses. Located along West San Marcos Boulevard...
NBC San Diego
Closed Beaches Affecting Businesses in Imperial Beach
Yellow signs warn beachgoers to stay out of the water because it's contaminated by sewage and chemicals, but some Imperial Beach merchants say the signs are also keeping tourists out of their stores. “That’s our gold mine,” said Michael Bibbey, who owns Bibbey’s Shells and Rocks, which is right across...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
