ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Report on alleged hazing in PSU’s football locker room to remain confidential: judge

By John Beauge
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work

The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Williamsport, PA
State College, PA
Football
NorthcentralPA.com

Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State

State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Hollidaysburg opens Little League regional tourney with win

Chase Link and Caleb Detrick had two hits apiece and Link threw four effective innings out of the bullpen as Hollidaysburg opened Little League play in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Washington DC - Northwest Washington. Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania representative, will play a second-round game Tuesday...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Parsons
WTAJ

Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College Physician Assistant student moves on to Yale Medicine

Williamsport, Pa. — One Pennsylvania College of Technology student is blasting off from Physician Assistant student to a position with the Surgical Residency Program at Yale University School of Medicine. Damaris A. Diaz of Williamsport is set to graduate from Pennsylvania College of Technology with a combined bachelor's/master's degree in physician assistant studies this month. Only about a dozen students are accepted to the Physician Assistance Surgical Residency Program from...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psu#Hazing#Penn State Football#Confidentiality#American Football
WTAJ

Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Police Respond to Assault in Huston Township

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls. DuBois-based State Police have assault-related charges against a known Penfield man after an incident that took place near Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Richard Bonanno, of Penfield, got into a verbal...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy