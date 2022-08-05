Report on alleged hazing in PSU’s football locker room to remain confidential: judge

Read on www.pennlive.com
Penn State QB Sean Clifford worked ‘like a maniac’ in offseason; Manny Diaz talks Linebacker U expectations, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s thoughts on quarterback Sean Clifford and an update on one of the Lions’ most important position battles for the 2022 season. Clifford has made a series of big moves in the offseason, most of which have...
Could this change help Penn State Football ‘take that next step’?
There has been one constant that has held Penn State Football back over the past eight seasons: the offensive line. While there are certainly a variety of factors that go into the (lack of) success up front, one that has gotten thrown around has been the strength and conditioning program.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Penn State should realize keeping secrets doesn't work
The backlash felt by the university in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal was not because an employee committed a crime. That can happen to any employer — public, private, parochial — and it has. A business or organization does what it can to hire good people and prevent problems, but nothing is foolproof.
Trautwein recalls physical Florida OL he captained under Meyer, implies PSU unit needs same template | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – Media days are notable occasions at Penn State because they are one of a small handful of occasions during which position coaches are officially available to reporters. On Saturday, among others, that meant Phil Trautwein. And he wore an understandably stern expression most of his 20...
Lock Haven University graduate lands dream job at Penn State
State College, Pa. — Alyssa Felty has sailed from recent Lock Haven University graduate to Penn State University staff member. Felty graduated from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2022, then completed her Master's degree this May. Just a couple of months later, Penn State University named her Director of Events. Felty previously participated in an internship at Penn State where she assisted with...
Altoona man wrestled gun away from brother, charges filed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police say his brother had to wrestle a handgun away from him out of fear for his own life. State police were called to a home on North 3rd Street in the Juniata section of Altoona just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, after […]
Marcus Quaker hoping improvements provide spark on way to special season for West Perry
Marcus Quaker just added “Spark” as his nickname on Twitter, but Perry County folks have been calling him that for a couple years now. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Hollidaysburg opens Little League regional tourney with win
Chase Link and Caleb Detrick had two hits apiece and Link threw four effective innings out of the bullpen as Hollidaysburg opened Little League play in the mid-Atlantic region Sunday with a 7-3 victory over Washington DC - Northwest Washington. Hollidaysburg, the Pennsylvania representative, will play a second-round game Tuesday...
Mother charged after Altoona home found without running water, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man and woman are facing charges after a home was found in deplorable conditions without running water and a child at home, according to Altoona police. Alisha Marie Leslie, 32, and Joshua Turiano, 31, are facing child endangerment charges as well as possession of a controlled substance and possession […]
Penn College Physician Assistant student moves on to Yale Medicine
Williamsport, Pa. — One Pennsylvania College of Technology student is blasting off from Physician Assistant student to a position with the Surgical Residency Program at Yale University School of Medicine. Damaris A. Diaz of Williamsport is set to graduate from Pennsylvania College of Technology with a combined bachelor's/master's degree in physician assistant studies this month. Only about a dozen students are accepted to the Physician Assistance Surgical Residency Program from...
Bellefonte man sentenced for setting fire to a woman’s kitchen, threatening to kill her
He pleaded guilty to one felony count each of arson and risking catastrophe, as well as one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
WOLF
PSP: Woman breaks boyfriend's ribs, threatens to kill him during hotel room assault
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A woman has been charged after police say she assaulted her boyfriend in a Snyder County hotel room, threatening to kill him and breaking his ribs in the process. State Police released a report stating that on August 2nd around 8:21 PM, PSP...
Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the […]
6 arrests made at Clearfield County DUI checkpoint
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police made six arrests on Saturday during a DUI checkpoint in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. The DUI checkpoint took place on State Route 153 between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Aug. 6. involving members of Pennsylvania State police out of Clearfield. During that time, troopers made four DUI […]
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
New State College restaurant all about ‘egg, beef and bacon’ is coming to the former Baby’s diner
Look for a menu that has comfort items with French flair.
Blair County man accused of burglary, assault of woman
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An East Freedom man is in hot water after being accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her, state police out of Hollidaysburg report. According to the criminal complaint, state police were called to a home on Everett Road in Freedom Township just before 5 a.m. on Aug. […]
State Police Calls: Police Respond to Assault in Huston Township
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following calls. DuBois-based State Police have assault-related charges against a known Penfield man after an incident that took place near Georgino Lane in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police say 33-year-old Richard Bonanno, of Penfield, got into a verbal...
Vol. Fire Department burglarized in Clearfield County, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after they say Chester Hill Volunteer Fire Company was burglarized earlier this month. State police report that they were called to a burglary at the Chester Hill Hose Company, 302 Walton Streer, on Aug. 2 just before 9 p.m. They were able to view security footage of […]
Cambria County camp that teaches teens criminal justice, teamwork ends with obstacle course
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Camp Cadet at Mount Aloysius College wraps up Saturday, August 6 with graduation after the campers’ final test. The week-long sleepaway camp introduced 12-to-15-year-old Cambria County kids to the criminal justice system and law enforcement while teaching strength, grit and determination. The cadets passed the camp by completing an obstacle […]
