ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County launches program to help young people quit vaping

By Jordan Himes
klkntv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.klkntv.com

Comments / 1

Related
kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Another Covid-19 Death

Lincoln, NE (August 8, 2022) Lincoln had one more death from Covid-`19 today. She was a woman over 100 years of age. Her death brings the Lancaster County pandemic death toll to 447. The health department reported 86 new cases over the weekend, and 45 more today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Child Advocacy Center of Lincoln spreads awareness as school starts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Each year, over one thousand child deaths are caused by abuse and the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln is spreading awareness as school starts. Training and Prevention Director Christy Prang believes the rise isn’t unusual for this time of year. “We think that the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Generous donation for Teammates

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
LEXINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Smoking#Nicotine#Lincoln Public Schools
iheart.com

Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday

(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
WOWT

Omaha DEA push to educate students, parents about drugs that look like cereal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drugs that look like cereal. It’s not a mistake. Clearly, young people are the targets. With students returning to school in a matter of days for some districts, the Drug Enforcement Agency in Omaha is urging parents to have hard conversations with their children about the fake pills on the street.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
1011now.com

Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy