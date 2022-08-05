‘Hit the ground running’: BYU opens preseason training camp with an experienced, veteran-laden football team

Read on www.deseret.com
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Load management or injuries? BYU practices without some stars, but Aaron Roderick says it is by design
BYU’s fourth practice of preseason training camp came and went Monday morning without appearances on the field by two key offensive players, tight end Dallin Holker and receiver Gunner Romney. Is it time to panic? Are they injured?. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick gave this explanation after practice when asked...
Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play
That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
2 with Utah ties make this list of the most talented college football transfers
247 Sports released its list of the top 25 most talented transfers ahead of the 2022 college football season, and two players with Utah ties made the list. BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia, who played high school football at Orem before committing to Oregon, was the No. 6 player on the list, and former Corner Canyon quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC to Ole Miss, checked in at No. 7.
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
Utah football makes highest-ever debut in coaches poll; BYU, Utah State receive votes
The much-anticipated 2022 Utah Utes football team has already made some relatively significant history with more than three weeks to go until the season begins. On Monday, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released, and the Utes are at No. 8. According to USA Today, it is their highest-ever starting point.
‘I believe we are a top-five team’: How the Utes are managing sky-high expectations
Monday morning, while Utah was opening Week 2 of fall camp, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released. The Utes debuted at No. 8 — their highest-ever preseason ranking. After practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was told by a reporter about the poll, and where...
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
BYU football: Gunner Romney, Puka Nacua headline a deep receiving crew as Cougars wrap up third practice of fall camp
Of all the outstanding receivers on BYU’s 2022 football roster, only one is definitely moving on after the upcoming season. That would be fifth-year senior Gunner Romney, the 6-foot-2 playmaker from Chandler, Arizona, who surprised a bunch of folks last winter when he decided to return to BYU for one more go-round. Romney is the only senior in passing game coordinator and receivers coach Fesi Sitake’s receivers room.
Does BYU need to ‘bounce back’ from a 10-3 season?
BYU football has enjoyed plenty of success the past two seasons — the Cougars have won double-digit games in back-to-back years for the first time in over a decade, and the team has been ranked in the final Associated Press poll each of the past two years. Can Kalani...
Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers
FARMINGTON — If you had Korn Ferry Tour rookie Andrew Kozan winning the Utah Championship this week before the tournament began, give yourself a couple mulligans next time you hit the links. Heck, if you even had Kozan, who finished up at Auburn last year, winning the tournament before...
Former BYU golfers are in contention at Utah Championship heading into final round
FARMINGTON — If nothing else, Peter Kuest is rewarding the people who decided to give him a sponsor exemption into the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2022 Utah Championship golf tournament. The former BYU golfer, who won 10 college tournaments for the Cougars from 2016-20, is tied for fifth place...
What about a Utah-Alabama rematch … in this year’s CFP semifinals?
A signature moment in Utah football’s history came on Jan. 2, 2009, when the Utes beat blue blood program Alabama 31-17 in the Sugar Bowl. If the hype surrounding the Utah program this season comes to fruition, the Utes could again be presented with the chance for another momentous moment in the school’s history.
High school football: Riverton seeks 3-peat in Region 3, while new-look Bingham figures to be right in the hunt again
Heading in the 2022 season, Riverton and Bingham are tied atop the Region 3 preseason coaches rankings, just as they finished tied in the standings a year ago. Herriman, meanwhile, looks to bounce back after a tough year last year and Mountain Ridge continues to improve off of strong start as a new school.
‘There is so much wisdom in this room': Utah celebrates 130 centenarians
The year Salt Lake City native James Broadwater was born, President Warren G. Harding installed the first radio in the White House, the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated, work began on the original Yankee Stadium and the Ottoman Empire collapsed. That was 1922. On April 12 of this year, Broadwater rang...
Dredging up the past
A gravel path stretches out south from the Lindon Marina, tracing a wobbly line along the eastern shore of Utah Lake. Calm waters reflect the saw-toothed silhouettes of the Wasatch Range, framed by rust-colored reeds and the feeling that — even though you are very much in the middle of a valley filled with ribbons of highways, dense housing and hundreds of thousands of people — you’re among nature.
Opinion: How we can help the environment while repaving roads
It’s hard not to notice the amount of road repaving happening in Salt Lake. In fact, my street is in the middle of the repaving process right now. While I appreciate the city’s efforts, my patchwork light gray street has now become a jet black heat-absorbing road, which is the last thing we need in our warming world.
Man stole an excavator and started digging, police say, causing significant damage
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole an excavator from a construction site, drove almost a mile and caused significant damage by randomly digging up the ground. The excavator was used to dig out parts of a sidewalk, parking...
