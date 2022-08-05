Pro Football Hall of Fame Game delayed due to inclement weather

Read on www.nfl.com
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel Maven
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Five players will make their "Top 100" debuts in Episode 1 (Nos. 100-91), including one five-time All-Pro who's been overlooked by his peers for a decade. With that in mind, NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund provides her own ranking of the 10 most underrated players in the NFL.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker signs four-year extension through 2027 season
The best kicker in the NFL has regained his rightful spot atop the compensation board. The Baltimore Ravens and Justin Tucker have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $24 million with $17.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The team later officially announced the signing.
Quay Walker Listed as First String Linebacker for the Packers
Former Georgia Bulldog, Quay Walker, has been listed as a first-string linebacker on the Green Bay Packers unofficial depth chart.
'Hard Knocks' preview: Dan Campbell at center of Lions' close-up
Dan Campbell is ready for his Hard Knocks close-up. You have to go back to former Jets coach Rex Ryan to find another sideline man who so clearly profiled as the starring attraction of the acclaimed docuseries, which returns for its 17th season on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO (it will also stream on HBO Max) with a study of the Detroit Lions. Back in the summer of 2010, Ryan's swagger, positivity and profound love of snacks helped make him a national star overnight.
Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday
Michael Thomas hasn't played in an NFL game since January of 2021, but reports from training camp suggest the wide receiver has completed a crucial step in the long process of getting back on the field. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas participated in team drills during the...
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7
The Buffalo Bills fortified their trenches over the weekend by activating Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list. Saffold was originally placed on the list at the beginning of Buffalo's training camp after injuring his ribs in a car accident. The 34-year-old Saffold is entering his 13th NFL season and...
