Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK

Mance Warner fought Jon Moxley in a bloody battle on AEW Rampage, and AEW has posted a video from Warner from after the match. You can see the video below, which was posted to AEW’s Twitter account. Warner said that he came to fight and he got knocked down and bloodied, but got back up. He said that it won’t be the last time that he and Moxley will “beat the hell out of each other” and Moxley may beat him up for years but he’s gonna keep getting back up and “going to the pay window.” He said that he and Moxley ain’t buddies and he was going to a bar to start a fight, where he may get knocked down but he will keep on doing what he’s doing. He concludes, “AEW, Ol’ Mancer’s here to start s**t, baby!”

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO