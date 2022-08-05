Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode of NXT UK

Read on 411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return
– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
Carmella Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
Carmella looks to have been possibly injured at last night’s WWE live event in South Carolina. The company was in North Charleston for a live event on Saturday night and Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Championship match. As noted by Twitter user @sashasliv (seen below), Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to back flip over Carmella, according to the report.
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 08.08.22 – Edge Warns Damian Priest, Plus More!
-A couple shameless plugs as you can find my latest recap of WWE Rivals here and my latest Retro Review (Clash of The Champions XXXV) here. Also, apparently there was no SmackDown LowDown this past Saturday or if there was, it was never uploaded to Peacock as I couldn’t find it. RAW Talk is here though, so let’s get to it!
WWE NXT UK Stars Will Be Headed To The US For NXT Soon
PWInsider reports that several wrestlers from the WWE NXT UK brand will be coming to the US to make appearances on NXT. They are all set to arrive in Florida later this month. The names being discussed backstage include Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey).
ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament Results 8.06.2022: Tag Team Title Match, More
The ACTION/SCI Futures Showcase Tournament was held in Soddy-Daisy, TN on August 6. You can see the full results and highlights below (courtesy of Fightful). *First Round Match: BK Westbrook def. Billy Tipton and Jeffery John. *First Round Match: Noah Hossman def. Lobo Okami and Proc Johnston. *First Round Match:...
MLW News: Sam Leterna Joins Broadcast Team, The Von Erichs: Decoded Video
– MLW has added a member to its broadcast team in Sam Laterna. The company made the announcement on Monday that Laterna will join the commentary team for its fall season, as you can see below:. Sam Leterna joins MLW broadcast team. Leterna to serve as a correspondent for the...
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz. Earlier in the...
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Now Listed On WWE Internal Roster, Update On Creative Plans
PWInsider reports that Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been officially added to the internal Smackdown roster after making their WWE returns on Friday. Kross is listed as the #2 heel behind Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, Scarlett is set to be the manager of Kross. There currently aren’t plans for her to...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. *...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.7.22: Drew McIntyre Battles Sheamus, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring a Street Fight between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, plus more. The show took place in Fayetteville, North Carolina and you can see the results below, courtesy of 411 reader Zach:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Asuka. *...
Kayla Braxton Explains Her Annoyed Look During WWE SmackDown Segment With Liv Morgan
– Following her appearance on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, broadcast team member Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to explain her facial expression during her segment involving SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. According to Braxton, her facial expression was due to her annoyance with fans booing Morgan and chanting disrespectful remarks toward Morgan.
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
UPDATE: Fightful Select has a few more details on this situation as well, backing up PWInsider’s claims that Vince McMahon is not running WWE from the shadows. Several higher ups in WWE have told the website during Summerslam week that McMahon has no involvement in the company anymore. At the time, it was said that last week’s RAW would be a “statement” show to prove who is running things now.
AEW News: Mance Warner Comments On AEW Rampage Match With Jon Moxley, Brody King Joins Ethan Page’s Toy Hunt
Mance Warner fought Jon Moxley in a bloody battle on AEW Rampage, and AEW has posted a video from Warner from after the match. You can see the video below, which was posted to AEW’s Twitter account. Warner said that he came to fight and he got knocked down and bloodied, but got back up. He said that it won’t be the last time that he and Moxley will “beat the hell out of each other” and Moxley may beat him up for years but he’s gonna keep getting back up and “going to the pay window.” He said that he and Moxley ain’t buddies and he was going to a bar to start a fight, where he may get knocked down but he will keep on doing what he’s doing. He concludes, “AEW, Ol’ Mancer’s here to start s**t, baby!”
Impact Wrestling News: Brian Myers Gets a New ‘Professional’ Shirt, Latest Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling released a new shirt for “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers:. – Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for the latest edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV:
