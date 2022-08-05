MINNEAPOLIS -- Investigators are asking the public's help identifying two people who might be able to assist in determining who killed a 22-year-old man in Minneapolis last month. The Minneapolis Police Department released a photograph Friday showing two individuals at a convenience store. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes them to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.Investigators want to talk to the two individuals about the fatal shooting of Ivan James Redday on July 10. According to police, the Minneapolis man was shot around 1:45 a.m. on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South, in the city's Phillips neighborhood. Emergency crews brought Redday to Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, but he died despite doctors' life-saving efforts. The medical examiner listed Redday's cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators say that Redday was in a parking lot when he was confronted by at least one person whom he knew. Moments later, shots rang out.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO