East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check

By CHARLES LUSSIER
 4 days ago
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts

School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
East Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 10, 2022

Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton:. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
CLINTON, LA
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester

The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Pens, paper, notebooks headed to students in need thanks to Livingston's Assess the Need campaign

Assess the Need volunteer David Alford spent Thursday morning putting boxes of school supplies into vehicles during 22nd annual Assess the Need school supplies distribution day. School representatives drove through the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker throughout the day to pickup supplies collected and purchased as part...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Improvements for the School District of Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central School District is expanding several campuses and will work on increasing phonics this school year. “Central is a true community school system,” says Central’s Superintendent, Jason Fountain. All five schools of the Central community school system, are getting ready for some major...
CENTRAL, LA
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 10, 2022

Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to extra@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than...
CLINTON, LA
Diocese of Catholic Schools prepares for an open campus this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools is preparing for an open campus this year. Approximately 30 schools strong with around 14,000 students, the Diocese of Catholic Schools of Baton Rouge’s mission statement defines its current endeavor with the following words, “Catholic schools will be unified models of Catholic identity by creating and sustaining a positive catholic culture among all stakeholders.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

