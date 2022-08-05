Baton Rouge school employees likely to get $3,000 Christmas check

Read on www.theadvocate.com
Related
wbrz.com
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts
School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 10, 2022
Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, 11102 Bank St., Clinton:. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Tai chi exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
brproud.com
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester
The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
theadvocate.com
30 students arrive for opening retreat for Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program
Thirty students from 14 high schools within Lafayette Parish convened at the Performance Center at Vermilionville on Monday for the first of nine sessions in the Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program. The students, who are all set to be juniors when the school year gets underway, were chosen out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Pens, paper, notebooks headed to students in need thanks to Livingston's Assess the Need campaign
Assess the Need volunteer David Alford spent Thursday morning putting boxes of school supplies into vehicles during 22nd annual Assess the Need school supplies distribution day. School representatives drove through the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker throughout the day to pickup supplies collected and purchased as part...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
brproud.com
Improvements for the School District of Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Central School District is expanding several campuses and will work on increasing phonics this school year. “Central is a true community school system,” says Central’s Superintendent, Jason Fountain. All five schools of the Central community school system, are getting ready for some major...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 10, 2022
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to extra@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette resource officer training aims to prevent a situation like Uvalde shooting response
A team of Lafayette Parish school resource officers wound their way through a maze of rooms Friday in search of a man armed with a gun. All they knew was that a principal and janitor were trapped inside a local school after a gunman had come on campus. This was...
theadvocate.com
For first time in 5 years, middle, West Feliciana high, middle school students to pay for meals
West Feliciana Parish students in middle and high schools will be charged this school year for breakfast and lunch for the first time in five years. Elementary school students will continue to be served in the cafeteria without paying, however. Following the 2016 flood and continuing through the COVID-19 pandemic,...
brproud.com
Diocese of Catholic Schools prepares for an open campus this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools is preparing for an open campus this year. Approximately 30 schools strong with around 14,000 students, the Diocese of Catholic Schools of Baton Rouge’s mission statement defines its current endeavor with the following words, “Catholic schools will be unified models of Catholic identity by creating and sustaining a positive catholic culture among all stakeholders.”
theadvocate.com
KC Road in Ascension Parish to close for three weeks for bridge repairs
KC Road, an important cut-through between La. 621 and La. 74 north of Gonzales, will be closed for three weeks starting Tuesday, Ascension Parish officials said. Ascension government began work Monday to repair the KC Road bridge over Bayou Narcisse, just south of La. 621, parish officials said in a statement.
brproud.com
Back to School: Zachary schools upgrade safety features ahead of 1st day of class
ZACHARY, La. (BPROUD) — The Zachary school district will be welcoming students back onto its campuses next week. Superintendent Scott Devillier says they’ve been planning for students’ return. “Well…. we always put safety first,” said Devillier. Devillier explained that they use the summer break to...
brproud.com
Back to School: West Feliciana Parish School District celebrates new school, makes safety upgrades
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish 2022-2023 school year is ringing in many changes. West Feliciana Parish School District Superintendent Hollis Milton said he is most excited about Baines Elementary School moving to a brand new building. “This school is replacing the old Baines Elementary, it...
Comments / 2