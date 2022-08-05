ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

South suburban native Bryant Young to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

By John Garcia
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FRhR_0h5N9pPQ00

A football player who got his start in the south suburbs is about to receive his sports' highest honor.

Bryant Young will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Young was a defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bloom Township High School band is getting some practice with the fight song. They will be playing it many times as they march in the NFL Hall of Fame parade in Canton, Ohio in honor of one of their most famous alumni. Former San Francisco 49er defensive tackle Bryant Young is among this year's hall of fame class.

"So few high schools get to have an alumni inducted into the Hall of Fame, to begin with, and to have the band invited to come and perform," said Director of Bands Michael Bielecki.

Bryant was an all-state athlete in three sports for Bloom graduating in 1990. He then attended college at Notre Dame and became a first-round draft pick of the 49ers. He won a Super Bowl and played in four Pro Bowls with the 49ers. His signed jersey hangs in the hallway of the school.

"I can't say enough about Bryant Young," Bloom Athletic Director Joe Reda said. "It's huge that he's a Hall of Fame player, but he's always been a Hall of Fame person."

Reda said Young stayed close to the community. He ran football camps for young players and donated autographed items for fundraisers.

"With his jersey and a picture on the wall, this makes him come to life for our kids," said Reda.

While none of the current students at the school were even born when Young was still playing, his Hall of Fame induction means a great deal to the community.

Comments / 0

 

