vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mosaic City Church, Catch-A-Fade Combine for Tuesday Free Student Haircuts
School starts this week for lots of youngsters, and if you have a young man who’s a kindergartener through high schooler who still needs that haircut, free standard haircuts are being offered by the Mosaic City Church in conjunction with Danville’s Catch-A-Fade Barbershop from 9 to 3 on Tuesday, August 9th. Pastor LeStan Hoskins has more.
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish is now open, and here’s the menu
Horsch Radish, the new farm-to-table German restaurant in Gibson City, is now open. The restaurant had a soft opening last weekend and is taking reservations for this weekend. Here's a photo of the menu (which is also available online). Photo by Xiaohui Zhang. Keep an eye on the restaurant's Facebook...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville to Permanently Host American Legion Golf Tournament
Illinois leaders of the American Legion have selected Danville to permanently host their annual state golf tournament. The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of this year’s tournament Saturday morning at Danville’s Harrison Park Golf Course. Fifty-four teams are participating this weekend at that golf course and the Turtle Run course.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
A Call for Prayer and Unity at the Start of New School Year
A member of the Danville District 118 School Board is using his day job to put together a special evening of prayer to start the school year. Pastor Thomas Miller from the New Life Church of Faith near Bowman and Voorhees is looking to bring as many teachers, administrators, staff, bus drivers, students and families; and anyone involved in the district to come together for an evening of prayer from 6 to 7 PM this Friday, the day the 118 students return to class. He says this goes for all public and private schools in the area as well. Pastor Miller says, with everything going on in this world, let’s ask for some extra strength as we return to the classrooms.
MyWabashValley.com
Groundbreaking date set for tiny homes project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After months of hard work, a tiny homes project that aims to help homeless veterans officially has a construction start date. The Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors confirms a groundbreaking is scheduled for Veteran’s Day. The design calls for building six homes...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library’s STRANGER THINGS Tour Scores Big
Friday night’s “First Fridays” Back-to-School Bash in Downtown Danville was not only a major scene along Vermilion between Seminary and North, but also at the Danville Public Library. The Danville Library Foundation had their book sale outside under the tent; and the long line waiting to get into the library for the STRANGER THINGS tour passed right through the tent.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
TAPS on Tuesday Continues, 6 PM Aug 9th by Vermilion County Administration Building
On Tuesday, August 9th, the Taps on Tuesday program will be held at the Vermilion County Administration Building (formerly the Federal Courthouse) at 201 North Vermilion Street. The presentation will focus on the new plaques placed by the Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. One of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available
(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
spotonillinois.com
Vermilion County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending Aug. 13
Villa Grove under boil order
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]
Effingham Radio
Flash Flood Warning Issued for Southeastern Shelby, Cumberland, Effingham, and Jasper Counties until 11:00pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Newton, Toledo, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Greenup, Watson, Stewardson, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
fordcountychronicle.com
Just Hamburgers’ grand reopening set for Saturday
PAXTON — The highly anticipated grand reopening of one of Paxton’s most well-known businesses — Just Hamburgers — is set for Saturday, Aug. 6, and its new owners are as excited as just about anyone else. “I’m super excited,” said Paxton native Todd Thorstenson, who co-owns...
Danville Fire: Four houses destroyed in weekend fires
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Danville responded to four fires over the weekend that resulted in the total loss of four homes. The first fire happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responded to 322 Harmon Street for a house fire and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. They extinguished […]
Paris High School holds memorial after death of 16-year-old student
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Family and friends of Brody Sanders gathered at Paris High School on Sunday, to hold a ceremony honoring his life following his death in a car accident on Saturday. More information on the case can be found by clicking the link below. Creighton Tarr was Sanders’s baseball coach. He said he will […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Friday Night’s Downtown Back-to-School Bash Includes Special Treat at Library
It’s a Friday evening of fun in Downtown Danville, as this month’s First Fridays event is the Back-to-School Bash. Vermilion will be closed from Seminary to North Street 5 to 9 PM Friday evening. The closing starts at Seminary because the Public Library is heavily involved; as they’ll have their “Stranger Things” exhibit. Assistant Director Jessica Augustson says, they’ll also be doing their Stranger Things fan event for a second night, 5 to 9 this Saturday.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Four Vacant Homes Burn Over Weekend, Fire Chief Says Please be Observant
(Above) Vacant houses at 1020 Franklin (left) and 1022 Franklin (right) burned to a total loss over the weekend when a blaze at 1022 spread next door to 1020. Four vacant houses in Danville have all been declared total losses after fires this past weekend. In one case, an empty burning home at 1022 Franklin Street spread to another abandoned home next door at 1020 Franklin. The other two abandoned house fires were at 322 Harmon and 501 West Madison. All four of these fires are still being investigated. There has been a significant amount of vacant home fires of late. And Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters says if there is a vacant home in your area, please watch for any changes; be it in the structure itself, or in people in the area.
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Edgar County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. 600 Block of East Court Street, Paris, Edgar County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1- 2001 Green Chevrolet SUV. DRIVER:. Unit 1- 16-year-old male from Paris, IL – Deceased. PASSENGER:. Briar Blair,...
WAND TV
Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Housing Authority Leader Jackie Vinson Running for Mayor of Danville
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Danville in the spring of 2023 election. Vinson previously served as Director of the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the City of Danville under Former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer. Vinson says she is entering the mayor’s race at...
Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup for 2023 with no new additions
Illinois basketball is bringing in quite the recruiting class for 2022. This group of players will be the foundation for a successful run in Champaign. But some Illini fans have pointed out the fact Illinois has failed to land a recruit for the class of 2023. This is something that...
