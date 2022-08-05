San Francisco police review 'clear' video of fatal Muni bus shooting

Read on www.ktvu.com
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.
Bystander Video From SF Police Shooting Shows Man Holding Apparent Gun in Tense Standoff
Newly obtained video shows the moment a tense standoff between San Francisco police and an armed suspect in the Mission ended without anyone being struck by bullets despite an apparent exchange of gunfire. The standoff unfolded Saturday morning on Shotwell Street between 17th and 18th streets after police chased a...
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. Chew had served on the city's arts, film and immigrant rights commissions.
Cannabis owner robbed, threatened with gun
A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. Lamonica Peters reports.
Oakland police chief says limited resources restricts ability to respond to emergency calls
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- At least four people are dead, and one with life-threatening injuries, from several separate shooting incidents over the weekend in Oakland, according to law enforcement. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong says the violence had his department struggling to allocate resources to effectively respond to calls. "We...
Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange
PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.
Police deploy K9 on suspect in American Canyon, dog bites bystander instead
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police in American Canyon deployed a police K9 on a suspect for resisting arrest over the weekend. But instead, the dog bypassed the suspect and bit a bystander, officials say. American Canyon police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 after a...
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
Two arrested in alleged assault in SF that left man with lacerations, fractured eye socket
San Francisco police have arrested two people in connection to an assault on McAllister Street last month. Late on the morning of July 15, officers responded to a reported assault on McAllister Street. A 61-year-old man had reportedly been assaulted by two suspects, one of whom fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The victim reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and sustained a fractured eye socket and lacerations to his face that required stitches, police said.
Oakland police seek help in locating an at-risk senior woman
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk senior woman, the department announced on Monday. Linda ZeaZeas has Alzheimer's and was last seen on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 7100 block of Weld Street, police said. ZeaZeas is a white female,...
Car Crashes Into San Leandro Furniture Store
No injuries were reported after a car smashed into a furniture store in the East Bay. Police said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday at Dupree's Furniture on East 14th Street, near Castro and Sybil streets. Only the driver was involved in the crash, according to police. A...
Necklace, phone taken from woman walking on a sidewalk
Two men were arrested yesterday (Aug. 7) after one of them stole a necklace and a phone from a woman who was walking on the sidewalk in Palo Alto, police said. The men were found two hours later in a stolen car parked in Redwood City, police said. A woman...
Smash and Grabs Take Over Outside Lands
Outside Lands brings talented artists, wonderful exhibits, eager tourists and unfortunately – quick thieves. Patrick Fondiller and his daughter, Ruby, know the effects of theft all too well. After traveling from Brooklyn to San Francisco, Patrick and Ruby parked their rental car on Steiner Street before getting lunch. While...
Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman
SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are wanted by police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who has been identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time on July 31. after a period of time. She was in hiding since the COVID pandemic began. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English.
Early Saturday Shootings Near Downtown Oakland Leave One Dead, Three Wounded, Nightlife Operators Shaken
A pair of shootings came after a night of First Friday partying in Oakland's Uptown District, and one of the shootings, a drive-by on Broadway in the early morning hours of Saturday, left one person dead. The first shooting happened closer to the city's downtown just after midnight, at 12:15...
