Sacramento, CA

Skyscrapers made out of wood? downtown Sacramento could see one in the future

CBS News
 4 days ago
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Sacramento Happy Hour

Sacramento’s location in central California puts it within reach of some of the best ingredients available in the United States. Visitors shouldn’t be surprised that the city has many bars and restaurants with fantastic food and drink. Farm-to-table food isn’t the exception here. It’s the norm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
multihousingnews.com

Avanath Buys Sacramento-Area Portfolio for $182M

The portfolio includes four affordable and two senior housing communities built between 2008 and 2017. Avanath Capital Management has purchased a six-community affordable and senior housing portfolio totaling 1,032 units within the Sacramento, Calif., metro, in an off-market recapitalization, for a total of $181.6 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, Avanath Realty will also manage the properties. The company plans to upgrade each asset with sustainable and social service measures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments. 
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in Sacramento

Sacramento offers more than great food as the “Farm-to-fork” capital. In my opinion, Sacramento has a great atmosphere and some of the best beer and cocktails in the entire state, if not the country. Whether you’re a football fanatic looking to nurse a pint of Carlsberg or an...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Downtown Sacramento#Skyscrapers#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
ABC10

Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
ORANGEVALE, CA
Mountain Democrat

EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume

A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

West Coast Sourdough Deli

Blue Oaks Blvd. (Blue Oaks Plaza) Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Serrano Parkway may see more stop signs

All-way stop signs were tentatively approved for the Greenview Drive and Serrano Parkway intersection in El Dorado Hills at last month’s El Dorado County Traffic Advisory Committee meeting, pending finalization of fresh traffic studies and the cooperation of the Serrano HOA in mitigation of sight line issues. The intersection...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rental scam stays up a week after being reported by landlord

SACRAMENTO -- After waiting more than a week for Zillow to take down a fraudulent listing of her property, a Sacramento landlord called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.  It all started when someone showed up at Elvira Gonzalez's house asking to see the rental after seeing an ad that she didn't put up."I'm afraid somebody is going to show up in my back yard, or my front yard, looking to rent my house or with a move-in truck," she said.Someone had duplicated an ad that Elvira posted on Zillow earlier, but also included her full name and was requiring applicants...
SACRAMENTO, CA

