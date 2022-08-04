Skyscrapers made out of wood? downtown Sacramento could see one in the future

Read on www.cbsnews.com
capradio.org
North Sacramento residents push back on affordable housing, say city ‘dumping’ homelessness solutions in neighborhood
When Mikala and James Griffin set out to buy a house during the pandemic, they fell in love with the quiet streets and charming older homes of Woodlake, an upscale neighborhood in North Sacramento. “It’s small and it’s safe,” Mikala Griffin, an emergency room physician, said while strolling down the...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Sacramento Happy Hour
Sacramento’s location in central California puts it within reach of some of the best ingredients available in the United States. Visitors shouldn’t be surprised that the city has many bars and restaurants with fantastic food and drink. Farm-to-table food isn’t the exception here. It’s the norm.
multihousingnews.com
Avanath Buys Sacramento-Area Portfolio for $182M
The portfolio includes four affordable and two senior housing communities built between 2008 and 2017. Avanath Capital Management has purchased a six-community affordable and senior housing portfolio totaling 1,032 units within the Sacramento, Calif., metro, in an off-market recapitalization, for a total of $181.6 million. According to Yardi Matrix data, Avanath Realty will also manage the properties. The company plans to upgrade each asset with sustainable and social service measures.
Sacramento County to consider banning camping along the American River Parkway
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is proposing a new way to police homeless encampments along the American River Parkway. This week, the board will consider banning camping anywhere along the parkway. The proposition would bar anyone from being in the parkway between the first hours of sunset and sunrise. The proposed language is meant to give park rangers a new tool to move the homeless and prevent fires in encampments.
restaurantclicks.com
Fun Places to Get a Drink in Sacramento
Sacramento offers more than great food as the “Farm-to-fork” capital. In my opinion, Sacramento has a great atmosphere and some of the best beer and cocktails in the entire state, if not the country. Whether you’re a football fanatic looking to nurse a pint of Carlsberg or an...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
KCRA.com
Fire displaces 11 people, destroys 3 apartment units in Rancho Cordova, fire officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — At least 11 people are without a home after a fire destroyed three apartment units in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire started from an exterior balcony located at 3500 Data Drive at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Metro Fire...
Vehicle crashes into Orangevale tattoo shop
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews are shoring up a tattoo shop after a vehicle crashed into it Monday afternoon in Orangevale. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said they were helping several patients in two vehicles with treatment and transport after the crash.
2 People Dead 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the officials, a collision occurred in the area of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Mountain Democrat
EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume
A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
Del Paso Heights' 'Unity N' Community' strives to quell violence in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large crowd of Del Paso Heights neighbors gathered for the 20th annual Unity N' Community cookout Sunday afternoon. There was no shortage of soul food, music and entertainment. "One thing about the Del Paso Heights area is that we're all a family," said event co-host...
rosevilletoday.com
West Coast Sourdough Deli
West Coast Sourdough Deli
Afternoon thunderstorms expected in Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected along the crest of the Sierra and other areas eastward, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento. The NWS said that thunderstorms will most likely occur anywhere from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and that the thunderstorms could come with small hail, heavy downpours, or gusty winds. […]
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations
(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California. According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons. Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Mountain Democrat
Serrano Parkway may see more stop signs
All-way stop signs were tentatively approved for the Greenview Drive and Serrano Parkway intersection in El Dorado Hills at last month’s El Dorado County Traffic Advisory Committee meeting, pending finalization of fresh traffic studies and the cooperation of the Serrano HOA in mitigation of sight line issues. The intersection...
The FBI is hiring, and you just might be who they're looking for
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
Rental scam stays up a week after being reported by landlord
SACRAMENTO -- After waiting more than a week for Zillow to take down a fraudulent listing of her property, a Sacramento landlord called on Kurtis Ming to investigate. It all started when someone showed up at Elvira Gonzalez's house asking to see the rental after seeing an ad that she didn't put up."I'm afraid somebody is going to show up in my back yard, or my front yard, looking to rent my house or with a move-in truck," she said.Someone had duplicated an ad that Elvira posted on Zillow earlier, but also included her full name and was requiring applicants...
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish junkyard fire in Rio Linda area of Sacramento County
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Crews extinguished a junkyard fire Friday evening that caused a massive plume of black smoke in the Rio Linda area of Sacramento County that could be seen for miles. LiveCopter 3 aerials showed smoke pouring of a burning pile of vehicles in the 6800 block...
