Colorado Springs, CO

Dave & Buster’s is Gearing Up to Bring More Fun, Food, and Flashing Lights to Colorado Springs

By Amanda Peukert
 4 days ago
The incoming Dave & Buster’s establishment will soon open at the Highlands at Briargate retail and commercial center Chapel Hills Drive and Briargate Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80920 . While a definitive debut date has not yet been determined, project plans show that the 20,577-square-foot venue is still in its early stages of development .

Highlands at Briargate, a development built on land owned by the Christian ministry, also houses “Smashburger, Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Caribou Coffee, and Chuy’s, the Austin, Texas,-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain.” While this will be Colorado Springs’ first Dave & Buster’s, the chain boasts over 150 North-American locations.

In addition to an abundance of eateries, the Highlands at Briargate development may also serve as the foundation for a “12,142-square-foot multitenant retail building” that will, according to plans, erect “directly south of Dave & Buster’s.”

Known mostly for its boisterous atmosphere, big menu, and multitudes of arcade games, Dave & Buster’s also hosts team-building events, company parties, and corporate meetings. Its eats range from IPA-battered fish & chips to Philly french dips, with a full bar to match and a relatively extensive (and realistic) kids’ menu.



