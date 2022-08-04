Read on www.bloomberg.com
Related
Bloomberg
Carlyle’s Head of Consumer, Media, Retail Jay Sammons Leaves Firm
Jay W. Sammons, Carlyle Group Inc.’s global head of consumer, media and retail, left the company to start a new venture, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Sammons is poised to start his own firm, which will make investments in the consumer sector, the people said, requesting anonymity to discuss private plans.
Bloomberg
US Futures Slip Amid Focus on Earnings, Inflation: Markets Wrap
US equity-index futures slipped as investors assessed whether a strong earnings performance can continue despite recent disappointments. The dollar extended a decline. Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% following losses on the underlying gauge driven by NVidia Corp.’s revenue miss. Those on the S&P 500 were also in the red. Treasuries dipped, with the 10-year benchmark yield rising three basis points as traders await Wednesday’s inflation report to gauge the path of Federal Reserve tightening.
Bloomberg
Oil Extends 10% Weekly Drop as Demand Concerns Spur Caution
Oil fell as the week’s trading kicked off, extending the biggest weekly decline since April, amid persistent concern about weakening demand. West Texas Intermediate dropped toward $88 a barrel in early Asian trading after slumping by almost 10% last week on soft US gasoline consumption data. Investors have backed away from commodities in recent months as slowing growth feeds concern that energy usage will drop. That’s eroded liquidity.
Bloomberg
The US-China Rift Moves Climate Politics Into an Era of Competition
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. This month's biggest climate milestones happened over one weekend. On Sunday, the US Senate approved hundreds of billions of dollars in climate and clean-energy spending. Just two days before, climate cooperation between the US and China — the world’s largest economies and emitters — came to an abrupt halt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bloomberg
JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Time to Trim Stocks, Buy Commodities
Investors should modestly trim stock holdings and shift the money to commodities after equities outpaced other assets amid receding recession fears, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic, one of Wall Street’s staunchest bulls. With Friday’s report on US payrolls building on a string of...
Bloomberg
Carlyle’s Billionaire Founders Reached a Breaking Point With CEO
Inside Carlyle Group, battle lines were forming. On one side: Kewsong Lee, the executive hand-picked to assume the mantle of Carlyle’s co-founders and clear the path for a new generation of leaders. On the other: the very people who hand-picked him. Growing tensions within the private-equity firm -- between...
Bloomberg
Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift
Carlyle Group Inc. said Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, a setback to the private equity giant’s bid to navigate a generational transition during a period of market turbulence. His sudden exit, announced late Sunday, reverses a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago...
Bloomberg
China’s Trade Surplus at Record as Exports Beat Expectations
China’s trade surplus rose to a record as exports grew faster than expected, easing some concerns over waning global demand and providing support for an economy battling sporadic Covid outbreaks and property woes. The nation’s trade balance climbed to about $101 billion in July, surpassing the previous record set...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip. The conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the quarter, reporting $3.8 billion in purchases, according to results released Saturday. It was a net seller in the second quarter of last year.
Bloomberg
Meme-Stock Frenzy Returns, Baffling Wall Street’s ‘Smart Guys’
Retail traders who lurk in forums like Reddit’s WallStreetBets are back to betting against Wall Street pros and the Federal Reserve as rallies for meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. show shades of last year’s mania. The home-good retailer nearly tripled...
Bloomberg
World Cup Demand Surge Sees Some Qatar Landlords Bump Rents 40%
World Cup host Qatar has tried everything from cruise ships, desert camps and regional shuttle flights to ensure a limited supply of accommodation can meet an expected 1.2 million visitors during the month-long tournament. Local landlords have a simpler plan -- raise the rent. Residents in popular neighborhoods say they’re...
Bloomberg
Japan Ahead: Astar Network Founder
Sota Watanabe, Founder of Astar Network, discusses the opportunities for Web3 development in Japan and the challenges faced by the country's tax rules on cryptocurrencies. He speaks with Shery Ahn and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Daybreak Asia". (Source: Bloomberg)
Comments / 0