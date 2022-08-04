Effective: 2022-08-04 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Washington County in north central Maryland Northeastern Berkeley County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 407 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wilson-Conococheague to 8 miles west of Williamsport to near Martinsburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Martinsburg, Municipal Stadium, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Saint James, Berkeley, Halfway, Falling Waters, Hedgesville and Big Spring. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO