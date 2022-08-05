‘My focus is on those officers’: Mayor Cantrell outlines steps to help retain police officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning (Aug. 5) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. Police identified the victim as Lamar Ford. According to the NOPD, Ford was in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Urquhart and North Villere streets, when a gunman stepped out of a vehicle and shot him several times. The shooting was reported at 11:14 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO