‘My focus is on those officers’: Mayor Cantrell outlines steps to help retain police officers

Off-duty NOPD officer robbed by teenager in French Quarter, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter, the NOPD said. Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, nor the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed in the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.
Transfers of violent offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth still not underway, lawmakers told
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The head of Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice told state senators Monday (Aug. 8) that only one detainee has been moved from the troubled Bridge City Center for Youth, despite multiple escapes from the detention center over the past two months. Juvenile justice officials...
Law Street stabbings
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested Sunday (Aug. 7) after New Orleans police said she stabbed two toddlers inside a home in the 3100 block of Law Street. A 4-year-old girl later died and her 2-year-old brother was listed in critical condition. Fox 8 partnered with the Salvation Army on Saturday...
Man shot to death Friday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning (Aug. 5) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. Police identified the victim as Lamar Ford. According to the NOPD, Ford was in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Urquhart and North Villere streets, when a gunman stepped out of a vehicle and shot him several times. The shooting was reported at 11:14 a.m.
Cantrell creates new Nighttime Economy office to aid New Orleans’ entertainment venues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans makes a lot of its money at night. In fact, more than one-fifth of its economic activity happens after the typical workday is done, according to the city. That’s why the Office of Nighttime Economy has been created. “Culture is the economy of...
Slain Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry remembered on night of third birthday
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - As the family of slain toddler Ezekiel Harry gathered as Moses Baptist Cemetery, releasing balloons to commemorate what would have been his third birthday, questions remain about the circumstances leading up to the child’s death. The boy was killed July 12, his remains found in...
Poydras Street pothole causes traffic headache for downtown commuters; City says S&WB must repair leak
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Water gushing from a massive pothole on Poydras Street is causing major traffic issues in downtown New Orleans. Drivers must carefully navigate the busy street because of the crater. A spokesperson for the City of New Orleans said the Department of Public Works inspected the location...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -- Balloons and stuffed animals marked the home in the 3100 block of Law Street where police say 31-year-old Jenee Pedesclaux stabbed her two small children Sunday morning (Aug. 7). Her 4-year-old daughter, identified in court documents as Paris Roberts, died from her injuries. Her 2-year-old son...
Man arrested after police chase on I-610 Saturday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was arrested following a police chase Saturday evening on I-610. Around 5:30 p.m., a Louisiana State Trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Journey disregard a traffic signal on Williams Blvd near I-10 in Jefferson Parish. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the...
Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan was held Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
Loranger man dies after a fatal car crash in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday evening, police say
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old man from Loranger died in a fatal crash Saturday evening in Tangipahoa Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug.6), police investigated a fatal crash on LA Hwy 1054 near Clements Road. During the investigation, police identified the 22-year-old as...
Storms increase this week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms stay in the forecast throughout the week. Tuesday is likely the last day of “normal” storm coverage. There will be a mix of sun and storms with many breaks. By Wednesday, a tropical wave approaches the area and rain chances go up. The...
Bruce: August weather lives up to its name; rain, storms and heat
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - August is a month that is most known for heat, humidity, spotty shower’s, downpours and heat. Also its the month we really start talking about the tropics. For your Monday, expect that right mixture of heat and storms to play out through the day today....
With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. Hometown love is one of the reasons the Catholic High receiver chose the Purple and Gold. “I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why...
‘Do everything’ wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is healthy, and ready for award winning 2022 season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of the most dynamic and talented players on the LSU roster is receiver Kayshon Boutte. He’s a projected first-round pick, and wearing the sacred No. 7 jersey. “It feels great. Not too many people get to wear it. So knowing that I’m one of...
