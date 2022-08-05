ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘My focus is on those officers’: Mayor Cantrell outlines steps to help retain police officers

By Rob Masson
fox8live.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox8live.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Off-duty NOPD officer robbed by teenager in French Quarter, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter, the NOPD said. Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, nor the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed in the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Law Street stabbings

Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, was arrested Sunday (Aug. 7) after New Orleans police said she stabbed two toddlers inside a home in the 3100 block of Law Street. A 4-year-old girl later died and her 2-year-old brother was listed in critical condition. Fox 8 partnered with the Salvation Army on Saturday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man shot to death Friday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning (Aug. 5) in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said. Police identified the victim as Lamar Ford. According to the NOPD, Ford was in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, between Urquhart and North Villere streets, when a gunman stepped out of a vehicle and shot him several times. The shooting was reported at 11:14 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Slain Houma toddler Ezekiel Harry remembered on night of third birthday

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - As the family of slain toddler Ezekiel Harry gathered as Moses Baptist Cemetery, releasing balloons to commemorate what would have been his third birthday, questions remain about the circumstances leading up to the child’s death. The boy was killed July 12, his remains found in...
HOUMA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
fox8live.com

Funeral service held for slain rapper JayDaYoungan

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A funeral service for slain rapper JayDaYoungan was held Sunday (Aug. 7) in the auditorium of Bogalusa High School. Javorius Scott, aka JayDaYoungan, was killed in his hometown on July 27 in a double shooting that also left his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. wounded. The burgeoning rap star with 2.8 million followers on Instagram was 24.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

Storms increase this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms stay in the forecast throughout the week. Tuesday is likely the last day of “normal” storm coverage. There will be a mix of sun and storms with many breaks. By Wednesday, a tropical wave approaches the area and rain chances go up. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#Retirement#Politics Local
fox8live.com

Bruce: August weather lives up to its name; rain, storms and heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - August is a month that is most known for heat, humidity, spotty shower’s, downpours and heat. Also its the month we really start talking about the tropics. For your Monday, expect that right mixture of heat and storms to play out through the day today....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

With Shelton Sampson locked into LSU, who’s next up?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU pulled in their highest-ranked recruit in the 2023 class with the commitment of 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson, Jr. Hometown love is one of the reasons the Catholic High receiver chose the Purple and Gold. “I’m from Baton Rouge, so the question was really why...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy