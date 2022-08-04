ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

WA considers suspending license of Spokane youth mental health and addiction center

Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Chronicle

Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires

Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
InvestigateWest

Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA

A new statewide plan would use federal dollars to build chargers every 50 miles, upgrading rural utilities and combating ‘range anxiety.’. Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
WASHINGTON STATE
Spokane, WA
KUOW

A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene

Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
KUOW

WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases

Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

More MPV vaccine coming to Washington state

Washington state is authorized to receive 17,000 more monkeypox (MPV) vaccine doses. Those additional doses are on top of the 7,000 the state has already received. According to the state Department of Health, much of the current supply has already been used for those most at risk for MPV. Meanwhile,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
NORTH BEND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD finds missing man in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

School meals are now free for all Spokane Public Schools students

Breakfast and lunch are now free for all public-school students in Spokane. If the city’s state representative has his way, school meals will be free for all Washington students. About 44% of Washington public school students go to a school where – thanks to a new state law –...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Cooling tent to stay up during heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. — With more heat on the way, the cooling tent at the homeless camp on Freya St. and I-90 is still up. Jewels Helping Hands, one of the non-profit organizations responsible for the tent says it will stay up at least through Tuesday. Many people who live...
SPOKANE, WA

