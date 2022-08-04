WA considers suspending license of Spokane youth mental health and addiction center

A new statewide plan would use federal dollars to build chargers every 50 miles, upgrading rural utilities and combating ‘range anxiety.’. Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO