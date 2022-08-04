Read on www.baynews9.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
Kentucky flood watch warnings make some residents nervous
The ground in Southeast Kentucky has been extremely saturated from a catastrophic flood that hit the area last week and some residents are getting nervous with more rain in the forecast. "We just don’t need anymore rain, that’s for sure," said Knott County resident Loretta Baker. "I think it’s supposed...
