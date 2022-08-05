MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.

