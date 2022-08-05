Read on www.thunderboltradio.com
UC Schools Gearing Up For First Day Of School
UCES – due to safety concerns – has altered its dismissal times and procedures. Beginning Monday, no one will be allowed to park on campus or in the car line until 2:05. Violation of this new regulation will result in the SRO or an administrator asking the person to leave.
Baptist Memorial-Union City Earns Five-Star Rating
Union City, Tenn.–Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City has earned a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for quality—the highest distinction from the federal agency. The hospital is one of only five hospitals in Tennessee to be awarded five stars. Henry County Medical Center in Paris also received five stars.
Longtime Fulton Police Chief Announces His Retirement
After 44 years of law enforcement duties, Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell is retiring. The Fulton County High School graduate began with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service in the Marines Corp. After twenty years of climbing department ranks, Powell was named the Chief of...
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
Third-party audit shows how much disaster relief funding Mayfield has received
MAYFIELD, KY — We now know how much money the city of Mayfield received after the Dec. 10 tornado. Mayfield leaders requested the audit to provide greater transparency and clear up any confusion in the community about how much money the city itself received. During a meeting in July, Mayor Kathy O’Nan said that, while millions of dollars have been donated to various fundraisers for western Kentucky tornado relief — such as the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which has raised $52 million — the city itself did not receive nearly that much.
Murray Police Department swear in new officers
The Murray Police Department has welcomed two new officers. Officer Dylan Fowler and Officer Caleb Cope were officially sworn in on Tuesday, August 2nd, by Mayor Bob Rogers. Fowler and Cope will be attending the DOCJT beginning on August 14th.
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/05/22 – 08/08/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/05/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County. The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael...
Road closure planned for Tuesday in southern Marshall County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is planning a closure on Tuesday, August 9th, along KY 962-Old Olive Road in southern Marshall County. This daytime closure is expected from 7:30 am, after the morning school bus run, to 2:30 pm, and will allow for the replacement of a cross drain at mile point 1.5.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
ON SATURDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 A.M., A STRUCTURE FIRE WAS REPORTED AT A RESTAURANT AT THE 8000 BLOCK OF COUNTY ROAD 189 IN THE COOLEY’S CORNER COMMUNITY. CENTRAL, UNDERWOOD, OAKLAND, AND WATERLOO VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED AND QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE. DEPUTIES AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDED TO THE SCENE. FURTHER INVESTIGATION REVEALED THE FIRE TO HAVE BEEN DELIBERATELY SET AFTER SOMEONE COMMITTED THE OFFENSES OF BURGLARY AND THEFT OF PROPERTY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THE BURGLARY, THEFT, AND SUBSEQUENT ARSON OF THE RESTAURANT, PLEASE CONTACT INVESTIGATOR MATT BURBANK AT (256) 760-5772. CALLERS CAN CHOSE TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS.
Madison County teens honored and remembered by family and friends
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community. Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects. Mount Olive Church of God in Christ host free ‘Back to School’ event. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mount Olive Church of...
Husband arrested in 2011 cold case murder of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift
DYERSBURG, Tenn — A man was arrested Monday on charges of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the 2011 cold case of Dyersburg woman Karen Swift's murder. Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift, Karen's former husband, on the charge, and he was arrested Monday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Buildings damaged by Mayfield tornado to be demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Some historic buildings damaged by the Mayfield tornado will start coming down later this week. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close roads in downtown Mayfield as crews start demolishing buildings on the West Side of the Court Square. Some of the buildings date back to the...
Fatal shooting occurs in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. — One person fatally shot in Trenton. According to information from Trenton Police Chief, Bill Cusson, at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Trenton police officers were dispatched to the area of 191 Westwood Drive for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found two adult females...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County
Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
Traffic stop brings drug charges for Paducah pair
A traffic stop on Houser Road near Old Mayfield Road Sunday afternoon resulted in drug charges for a Paducah pair. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Steven A. Colvin, and 43-year-old Kelly Carter, allegedly were in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Carter also allegedly was in possession of marijuana. While...
Earthquake Recorded in Obion County
An earthquake was reported in Obion County on Monday night. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.6 tremor, just north of the Obion County-Dyer County line just after 10:00. The earthquake was located near Nicholas Road, and recorded at a depth of 5.1 miles. In the past...
