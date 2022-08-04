The USC Trojans and the rest of college football now know where they will take their marks to start the 2022 college season as the Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Monday. USC will start the season at No. 15 in the Coaches Poll, a significant statement that many across the country believe the Trojans did enough in one offseason to turn a 4-8 program into one that can compete nationally this year.

