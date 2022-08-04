ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

‘We’ll be back’: Neon, KY mayor addresses disastrous flood

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WJHL) – More than a week later, people in Letcher County are still cleaning up debris and damage from the deadly flood, especially in Fleming-Neon. “Our little town at some points had 12 to 15 feet of water,” Mayor of Neon, Susan Polis said. “All of our businesses and churches and homes above […]
FLEMING-NEON, KY
wkyufm.org

Five more flood-impacted Kentucky counties approved for additional FEMA funding

Residents of five more counties can now receive additional assistance following the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. FEMA approved individual and disaster unemployment assistance in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitely counties. “This is more good news for the residents in these counties, who can immediately begin applying for assistance,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Pike County, KY
Education
County
Pike County, KY
Pike County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beshear: 5 more KY counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley and Whitley counties. Who qualifies for assistance? DUA claimants must […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsaz
1039thebulldog.com

Major road work underway at busy Pikeville intersection

And heads up for some major road work that starts today at the U.S. 23 / U.S. 119 Intersection at the Pikeville Wal-Mart. The intersection is getting a much needed safety expansion with new pavement and a new traffic signal. The work is going to take about 4-5 weeks. Expect...
PIKEVILLE, KY
lakercountry.com

Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding

Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
WHITESBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

3 injured in home explosion

DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
salyersvilleindependent.com

Open Enrollment for LIHEAP Summer Cooling

Paintsville, KY (July 29, 2022): Big Sandy Area Community Action Program(BSACAP) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis through September 30, 2022, or until designated funds are depleted. BSACAP collectively...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WSAZ

Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy