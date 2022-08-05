Escaped suspect from Eastpointe caught in traffic stop near Brighton

Read on www.fox2detroit.com
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
Police pursuit of SUV with murder suspect ends in crash at 275, 6 Mile
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police pursuit came to an end in a fiery crash on I-275 during the evening commute involving a murder suspect Monday night. It marked the beginning of a bad day for these two guys. A 25-year-old and a 46-year-old are both in custody after...
Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
Detroit police want help identifying gas station assault suspect, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help identifying the suspect involved in a gas station assault, officials say. Police say the assault took place at 6599 Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Officials say the incident occurred on Thursday (Aug. 4) around 4:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked...
3 arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Lansing area
Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were busy over the weekend, having found multiple guns while patrolling.
Oakland County man arrested with military smoke grenade, stolen pistol in car
An Oakland County man has been arrested after Michigan State Police found a military smoke grenade inside his car during a traffic stop on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night.
One-car crash on I-96 leads to arrest of 2 intoxicated men with guns, one who had to be tased, tackled
Two people are in custody after a one-car crash on I-96 early Sunday morning. Authorities said both men were intoxicated and had guns with CPLs. One suspect had to be tased and tackled.
Quadruple murder suspect found dead in Wayne County Jail while awaiting trial
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of killing four people in Sumpter Township in 2020 was found dead in his Wayne County Jail cell Saturday morning. Family of the victims said Raymond Bailey was awaiting trial after a court delay this summer. He was charged with the murders of sisters Laura and Sarah Tanner and their cousins, brothers Forrest and Neal Sampson.
Downriver man thrown from motorcycle, killed in crash on Detroit freeway
Michigan State Police officials say a 36-year-old man from Brownstown Township was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 near I-96 in Detroit around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
Armed kidnapping suspect crashes after late night police chase along I-94 in Wayne County
A suspect wanted for armed kidnapping was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle during a police chase and tried to flee from police in Detroit Friday night.
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
