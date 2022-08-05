National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Providing Free Black Lung Screenings for Coal Miners

Read on www.q95fm.net
The Old JCPenny’s in Hazard, Kentucky Transformed into Huge Donation Center for Flood Relief
Several members of the community have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims to establish a more long-term drop-off and pickup site for flood relief donations. In as little as 24 hours, the old J.C. Penney’s building was turned into...
Additional FEMA Public Assistance Available
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin,...
FEMA Opens Two Additional Mobile Registration Centers
FEMA has now opened two additional mobile registration centers- one in Breathitt County and one in Owsley County – to help survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26th. In Breathitt County, the newest mobile registration center is located at Marie Roberts Middle School at...
Sheila Spears
Sheila Spears, 67 of Steele, KY passed away Wednesday, August 03, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. Sheila was born June 18, 1955, in Fort Sumpter, SC to the late Clifford Guyrell Miller, Sr., and Gloria Yvonne Booker Miller. Visitation will be from 6-10PM Saturday, August 06, 2022 from the Bailey...
Kenneth B. Jude
Kenneth B. Jude, age 77, of Louisa, KY, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2022 in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 14, 1945 in Martin County, KY to the late Sherman and Spicy Howell Jude. Funeral services...
Officials Ask For Assistance Locating Missing Woman
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 71-year-old Elaine Amburgey, of Flat Lick, also known as “Fro”, was last seen on August 5th at approximately 5:30 PM in a red Hyundai Elantra. She is described a...
Kaydence Raeanne Maynard
Kaydence Raeanne Maynard, 13 of Kermit, WV passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at her. home. She was born April 9, 2009 in Huntington, WV to Haley Armstrong Hodge and Dustin. Visitation will be held Monday, August 8, 2022 at the Little Dove United Baptist Church, Belo,. WV from 6:00-9:00p.m.,...
Officials Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect
Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating an armed robber. According to police, some time after 2:00 AM, the man is said to have entered the Martin BP while wearing a mask and brandishing a pistol. Afterwards, he is said to have run away on-foot, towards some nearby storage units.
Russell Wright
Russell Wright, 87 years of age of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Myra passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at his residence in Tennessee. He was born October 28, 1934, in Pike County to the late Challie and Fannie Burke Wright. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 PM at...
One Person Dead Following Shooting
One person is now dead following a shooting that took place on Sunday. According to the West Virginia State Police, the shooting occurred just after 3:45 PM on Lost Creek Road in Fort Gay. According to investigators, the suspect, who is a juvenile, shot the victim following a string of...
