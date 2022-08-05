Tax experts: Save back-to-school shopping receipts for tax benefits

Read on www.keyc.com
DNR wants public input on state wolf population
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants your input on future wolf regulation. Wolves used to roam the entirety of Minnesota, but after European colonization their populations were restricted to the northernmost counties in the state. The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints...
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
Madison Lake, Mankato area to host 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - With summer still in full swing, there is still plenty of time to enjoy summer outdoor activities. But planning for next summer has already begun, as Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday the location of the 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener. “I feel really strongly about...
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Election
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Special Election for Congressional District 1 is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a Writ of Special Election to fill a vacancy for U.S. Representative for Congressional District 1 after the sudden passing of late-congressman Jim Hagedorn on Feb. 18, 2022. A Special Primary Election was held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 to determine who would be on this ballot.
Things to know for elections tomorrow...
The DNR hopes for engagement from all different viewpoints to get a well-rounded perspective on Minnesota’s relationship toward wolves. This week, the 2022 Alive After 5 series is set to kick off in Mankato.The event is held every Thursday in August, from 5-7:30 p.m. in City Center Mankato. Open...
ELECTION GUIDE: 2022 Primary Election
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A primary election determines which candidates will be on the ballot in the November general election. Early voting. All voters can vote by mail or in person June 24 through August 8. In Minnesota, you can vote...
Open houses to be held for Hwy 4 construction project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking for input on the Highway 4 construction project from Sherburn to St. James. Construction is expected to start in 2024 on the project -- which includes roadway, bridge and drainage improvements, along with resurfacing a 25-mile stretch. Two in-person...
