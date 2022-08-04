Judge rules in favor of local sheriffs on prisoner transfer delays

Read on www.hoiabc.com
1470 WMBD
Convicted thief sentenced to newspaper ad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe the sentence didn’t fit the crime. A soon-to-be former Springfield resident was forced as part of a court sentence to publish an ad in a local newspaper saying she’s a criminal. Springfield’s Illinois Times reports Frances Megan Houston Feibel, 31, pleaded no contest...
hoiabc.com
Jury seated in Clifford Brewer murder trial
PONTIAC, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in Livingston County for the man charged in a 2019 triple murder in Cullom, Illinois. Court records indicate a jury of 12 people, and two alternates were sworn in on Monday. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to the...
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
westkentuckystar.com
Illinois man jailed on Ballard meth charge
An Illinois man was jailed on a drug charge Saturday after a vehicle was searched. Ballard County deputies stopped a truck in LaCenter for alleged traffic violations, and K9 Kony reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies said the passenger, identified as Glenn Loflin of Belleville,...
Pritzker says he's optimistic Illinois will pass assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's optimistic the Illinois General Assembly will be able to pass an assault weapons ban despite fierce opposition from groups like the National Rifle Association."I believe we are in a position to overcome that obstacle and to get an assault weapons ban in our state," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference on Monday. "I certainly am pushing for it. I think we should have one on the federal level."Over the past ten years, more than two dozen bills to ban assault weapons have been introduced in Springfield.None have passed. Some never even made it out of committee.
Top 20 Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved in Illinois
No family member wants to get that call that a loved one has been taken from them. These families did receive that call and are still wondering what happened. There are several unsolved murder cases in Illinois dated back all the way to 1975, and many families still don't have any answers as to what has happened. As these are all ongoing cases any information related to these cases is wanted. We see all these shows on TV that make it look easy to solve murders in an hour. Families have been looking for answers for years in what happened to their loved ones.
walls102.com
Illinois Attorney General warns of new scam targeting banking consumers
CHICAGO – The Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has issued a warning regarding a new scam that looks to use fake bank websites to target consumers’ personal information. Scammers create the websites to make them look like a legitimate bank website to lure consumers into thinking they’re entering their personal information to create a bank account. Authorities have learned of at least two such fraudulent websites.
hoiabc.com
Normal moves closer to referendum on creating council districts instead of at-large seats
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A group called “Citizens for a Better Normal” claims to have gathered enough signatures from residents to place a referendum on the November ballot that would create district representation on the town council. Group members said they filed a petition Monday signed...
foxillinois.com
93 counties in Illinois rated high or medium community for COVID-19
CHICAGO (WICS) — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 59 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 34 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of...
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
hoiabc.com
Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be...
Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois
Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pritzker lives in a glass house
Gov. JB Pritzker lives in a glass house, although it is padded heavily with a lot of the money he made through ownership of the Hyatt Hotels that he doesn’t think can crack. In July, the Jewish newspaper Forward published a story transcribing some of the comments Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made back in 2017 in which he compared the killing of fetuses with the Holocaust.
Dudes Investigate Abandoned Illinois School But They’re Not Alone
What's scarier than investigating an abandoned place? Answer: realizing that you're not alone. That's exactly what happened to some urban explorers who recently checked out what remains of an abandoned elementary school in Illinois. As is their practice, Decaying Midwest investigated another abandoned Illinois place, but they didn't divulge the...
justia.com
Q: I have 2 DUIs in the Illinois. The last one occurred over 20 years ago. What steps do I need to get my license back?
A: The fact that is 20 years certainly does not hurt. The fact that you completed all your treatment may or may not be relevant, depending upon what your classification is and what you’re drinking and or drug use has been like since you’ve completed treatment. At a...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
wmay.com
Sangamon County Back To ”High” Rate Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County has returned to a “high” rate of COVID transmission, according to the CDC, even as the pace of new local infections appears to slow down a bit. The county had 600 new confirmed cases and no COVID-related fatalities in the past seven days, compared to 706 new cases and two deaths the previous week.
