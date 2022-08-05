He was recruited thru Snapchat to smuggle migrants. Now a Tempe man could be going to prison

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and faces several charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo woman in 2019. According to Navajo Police, Jamie Yazzie was last seen and heard from on June 30, 2019, when she was leaving work at the Pinon Clinic. On July 5, a co-worker reportedly called police to say Yazzie’s car had been found less than a mile from the clinic, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reportedly a member of the Diné tribe.

