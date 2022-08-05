He was recruited thru Snapchat to smuggle migrants. Now a Tempe man could be going to prison

Read on www.12news.com
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Man sentenced for attempting to smuggle ammunition into Mexico
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 45-year-old Nogales, Ariz. resident Luis Carlos Eriksen was sentenced to 66 months in prison for smuggling ammunition from the U.S. into Mexico.
AZFamily
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
MCSO looking for homicide suspect near Gila Bend
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect accused of murdering someone Sunday near Interstate 8 and Paloma Road. Javier Arvallo, 23, has been identified as a suspect in Sunday's homicide and was allegedly seen fleeing from the scene in a red Dodge Journey with an Arizona license plate of "TSA7LG."
Arizona man charged with murder 3 years after Navajo woman went missing
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man was taken into custody and faces several charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a Navajo woman in 2019. According to Navajo Police, Jamie Yazzie was last seen and heard from on June 30, 2019, when she was leaving work at the Pinon Clinic. On July 5, a co-worker reportedly called police to say Yazzie’s car had been found less than a mile from the clinic, but she was nowhere to be found. She was reportedly a member of the Diné tribe.
Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Friday for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix drug bust nets $15K and thousands of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department announced yet another drug bust that netted thousands of fentanyl pills as well as thousands in cash. In a Twitter post on Aug. 8, the department said officers pulled over a driver and "developed probable cause that the driver was involved in illegal sales."
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
12news.com
Baby kidnapped from foster family's home in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for 5-month-old Eunice Salinas after she was forcibly taken from her foster family's home by her biological mother, Angelica Salinas. The department said that Angelica entered the foster family's home near 48th Street and Van Buren Street around 8:30 p.m. on...
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
KTAR.com
2 men plead guilty in southern Arizona crash death involving human smuggling
PHOENIX — Two men pleaded guilty in Tucson last week to conspiring to transport migrants, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old woman, authorities said. Jesus Madrid-Valera, 19, of Mexico, allegedly smuggled three migrants into the United States in May 2021 by guiding them through the desert on foot to Quijotoa, Arizona, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Boy hurt in road-rage shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A road-rage shooting in south Phoenix left a young child hospitalized. The shooting happened on Aug. 7 near 19th Avenue and Vineyard when a suspect opened fire on a car with a family inside, Phoenix Police said. The boy was rushed to the hospital. His current condition is...
Arizona mom takes baby from foster family
Authorities are searching for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shots fired at car stopped by trooper in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after shots were fired at a car that had been stopped by a DPS trooper Sunday night in Phoenix. The bizarre incident started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when Phoenix police say a man pulled into a motel parking lot near 35th Avenue and Latham Street, just south of I-10. He parked, got out, and then reportedly fired shots at his own car with a handgun. Police say the woman in the passenger seat wasn’t hurt and apparently wasn’t aware that he was the person firing at the car.
AZFamily
Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
ABC 15 News
DPS seizes 26 pounds of fentanyl near Flagstaff in late July
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety reportedly seized 26 pounds of fentanyl in late July during a traffic stop. On July 26, DPS says a trooper pulled over a pickup truck on eastbound Interstate f40 just east of Flagstaff. The trooper reported "multiple signs" of criminal activity during the stop and conducted a search.
AZFamily
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler. At this time, leaders said there hasn’t been any interactions between the rodents and patients or staff. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters...
New 100-bed mental health hospital proposed in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A new 100-bed mental health hospital is under development in Mesa as the Valley grapples with a significant need for more behavioral health services. Acadia Healthcare, which already operates hospitals in Chandler and Tucson, has put in requests to construct another facility in east Mesa near Elliot and Ellsworth roads.
KTAR.com
What police and car dealers recommend to deter catalytic converter theft
PHOENIX – Drivers may not know what catalytic converters do, but it’s clear that they’re valuable. Thefts of the emissions-control devices from under vehicles are skyrocketing across the country, authorities say. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reports that the number of catalytic converter theft claims to insurance...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, 2 hospitalized following apparent drug overdose in Phoenix, authorities say
PHOENIX - First responders are investigating after two men and a woman were said to have initially been exposed to an unknown chemical in Phoenix on Sunday, sending them to the hospital. Police said soon after the incident is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose. The incident happened near...
fox10phoenix.com
Serial car theft suspect arrested in south Phoenix after month-long investigation
PHOENIX - A suspected serial car thief has been arrested by Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix. On Aug. 1, detectives served search warrants at two homes near 16th Street and Broadway and 16th Street and Southern after a month-long vehicle theft investigation. Brandon Jones, 37, was allegedly...
