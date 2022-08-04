Illinois expands reproductive health care funding for providers, clinics

Read on www.hoiabc.com
Bailey, DeVore endorsed by Illinois Fraternal Order of Police
CHICAGO (WGEM) - The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and Chicago FOP lodge officially endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey for governor Monday. Bailey said it was an honor to receive the endorsement with three months left before the General Election. Both organizations also announced their backing of Tom DeVore for Attorney General.
Governor picks criminal justice instructor to serve on ISU’s governing board
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced he’s naming an Illinois State University graduate to fill one of the vacant positions on the school’s governing board. The Illinois Senate has yet to confirm Anthony Byrd’s appointment to ISU’s Board of Trustees.
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021....
High school football officially returns with start of practice
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - High school football made its long-awaited return to the state of Illinois on Monday as teams all around the state kicked off official practices and they’re all very excited to be back with their teams and back playing the game they love. Copyright 2022...
