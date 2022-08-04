NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Is it true that Springfield’s record wasn’t exactly what they wanted last season? Yes. However sometimes you go through things so you can learn and grow from them. Now, a Springfield team that brings six seniors to the fold this season, the experience of the past is about to pay it forward. The Tigers bring a ton of height to their front row, and that makes them dangerous. As they say, you can’t coach height. However, there are plenty of things that returning head coach Angela Jones can coach her team.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO