Buffalo, NY

Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident involving a firearm on 57th...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local players Adithi Anand, Grace Lee take first tee shots at U.S. Women's Amateur

Aug. 9—UNIVERSITY PLACE — It was a memorable start and a great finish for Redmond's Adithi Anand and Bellevue's Grace Lee in their first round at a U.S. Women's Amateur. As the two local players in the field of 156, Anand and Lee were given the honor of hitting the first shots of the event, being played at Chambers Bay.
REDMOND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Observations from the UW Huskies' third practice of preseason camp

Aug. 6—Much has been said and written about Washington's wide receivers. But the tight ends can catch it, too. Juniors Jack Westover and Devin Culp did plenty of that in UW's third practice of preseason camp, on a sunny Saturday inside Husky Stadium. Westover — a 6-foot-3, 245-pound former walk-on from Bellevue — got loose in the secondary and outran linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala for a 45-yard touchdown from sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris. He also hauled in a floater from redshirt freshman Sam Huard and tiptoed out of bounds for a 46-yard gain. Culp, meanwhile, kicked off Saturday's proceedings by snaring a Morris pass up the seam in a tight window behind safety Julius Irvin.
SEATTLE, WA

