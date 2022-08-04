School supply distribution helps Jeffco families in need

School supply distribution helps Jefferson County families in need 00:46

With inflation, there are some families that can't afford back-to-school supplies. Families in Jefferson County are getting some help from the Action Center's annual school supply distribution.

This year, the Action Center will help nearly 5,000 students in Jefferson County. Children can get everything from markers and erasers to backpacks and library cards.

For one mother of four, the school supply distribution is a lifesaver.

"This helps me so much because school supplies are so expensive and with four kids to try to do all this and get school clothes, this is a helpful impact on our house," parent Marlena Lucero.

Those who couldn't make it to the Action Center on Thursday still have time to get school supplies. The distribution continues Friday and Saturday and then again on Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Everitt Middle School in Wheat Ridge.