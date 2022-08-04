ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

School supply distribution helps Jeffco families in need

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIvfu_0h5N2v1f00

School supply distribution helps Jefferson County families in need 00:46

With inflation, there are some families that can't afford back-to-school supplies. Families in Jefferson County are getting some help from the Action Center's annual school supply distribution.

This year, the Action Center will help nearly 5,000 students in Jefferson County. Children can get everything from markers and erasers to backpacks and library cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvgoD_0h5N2v1f00
CBS

For one mother of four, the school supply distribution is a lifesaver.

"This helps me so much because school supplies are so expensive and with four kids to try to do all this and get school clothes, this is a helpful impact on our house," parent Marlena Lucero.

CBS

Those who couldn't make it to the Action Center on Thursday still have time to get school supplies. The distribution continues Friday and Saturday and then again on Monday,  Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Everitt Middle School in Wheat Ridge.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

First day of school for Douglas County

Parents line the walkway outside Clear Sky Elementary, in the Douglas County School District, to cheer for the students as they head into School for the first day back after summer break on August 8, 2022 in Castle Rock, Colorado. CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 8: Students in Tina Sweeneys 2nd grade class learn about the sharing bear at the start of class at Clear Sky Elementary, in the Douglas County School District, after returning back to school after summer break on August 8, 2022 in Castle Rock, Colorado. Aug. 8 was the first...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County heads back to school, first year under a new superintendent

Most students in Douglas County returned to class Monday after a summer break that was preceded by a tumultuous spring for the school district. A newly-elected school board majority make the decision to fire their superintendent and hire a new one who more closely aligned with their views and values.New superintendent Erin Kane says she's positive that with everyone focusing on the kids they will be able to find a way forward."I think we have a great opportunity to demonstrate what it means to come together, what it means to have different ideas without calling each other bad people, what...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver plans to reinvest $2 million neighborhoods hit hard by pandemic

The City of Denver expects to invest more than $2 million into neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic, and it's asking businesses and community groups to take the lead. "We really want to make sure we're putting money into the community's hands to be able to reactivate spaces, whether that's a business corridor, or a workshop or whatever it is that a community wants to do. We want to make sure that we're providing that," said Carla Castedo Ribero, Director of Economic Mobility for Denver's Office of Economic Development and Opportunity.Through the city's Recovery Index Map, Denver identified 10 priority...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, CO
Education
Wheat Ridge, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Education
Jefferson County, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
CBS Denver

Parents in Colorado struggle to find and afford child care

Nearly one in ten child care providers closed across Colorado during the pandemic. And the Colorado Children's Campaign says the closures disproportionately impacted low income families and families of color. The Mile High United Way calls them "child care deserts." There is only one slot for every three to four children. On top of that, child care costs increased 40% from 1990-2021. During a Community Conversation on CBS News Colorado we examined the Child Care Crisis in Colorado and what parents can do about it.State Rep. Kerry Tipper had a personal experience. Rep. Tipper said she became a mom after...
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

PSD down hundreds of jobs ahead of start of the school year

It’s almost time for school to start back up, and the Poudre School District is down hundreds of necessary jobs. The Coloradoan reports the district has 225 open positions, a slight uptick from years past. A district spokeswoman couldn’t say whether the openings will impact any programs or classes, but said if the 22 teaching positions aren’t filled, the district could turn to candidates who are within a year of completing their teacher education. The district’s new schools,Timnath Middle-High School and Wellington Middle-High, have the highest number of openings as they seek educators, paraprofessional support staff, and coaches. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#The Action Center#Everitt Middle School
CBS Denver

New Douglas Co. school superintendent gearing up for first full year

Douglas County Schools are expecting around 64,000 students to head back to class next week. In February, the District's previous superintendent, Corey Wise, was fired by a new school board that was elected in November 2021. The leadership change prompted protests and some teacher resignations. Douglas County School District starts the 2022 - 2023 school year with a new superintendent, Erin Kane. She is confident that this new school year will demonstrate what it means to come together for the children. She wants to ensure all the students and the teachers have bright futures. "What it means to have different ideas without calling...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
K99

Windsor Rec Center Set To Close Next Week

The Windsor Recreation Center is a pillar in the community and a resource that many of us use for entertainment, sports activities, keeping fit and a place for our kids to play and learn. I've been a member at the Windsor Rec Center for about 2 years now and I...
WINDSOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
weldgov.com

Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair

The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA

It was a big day for Frontier Airlines at Denver International Airport.City officials joined the airline on Monday as it broke ground on new gates.Frontier is adding four new gates at the airport and extended its lease 10 years.All of the gates will be ground loaded, which allows the airline to board and deplane passengers from both the front and rear of the plane. That makes makes the process faster.Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2024.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Animal Shelter offers half-price adoption fees for Clear the Shelters campaign

Denver Animal Shelter is offering half off all of its adoption fees throughout August as part of the Clear the Shelters national pet adoption and donation campaign. Normally, adoption prices at the Denver Animal Shelter range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license. The shelter has about 75 animals available for adoption. It has found new homes for over 1,400 pets this year. The shelter also has about 270 lost pets that may be up for adoption if they are not reunited with their owners. The Clear the Shelters campaign is a partnership between NBC/Telemundo TV stations and local animal shelters. The campaign has helped find homes for more than 700,000 pets since its inception in 2015.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications

Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Residents in Brighton and Commerce City cleaning up after windstorm

A short but powerful storm that moved through western Adams County on Saturday left behind some damage for residents and road crews to clean up. Wind gusts caused damage around Brighton and Commerce City, and there was some minor flash flooding in the later afternoon into the early evening. Two large trees was ripped from their roots along Peoria Street at the boundary between the two cities in the northern part of the Denver metro area, and other large trees in the area also toppled over. The winds blew down at least one basketball hoop and upended and sent furniture and trampolines flying through the air. Alan Trudell said the combination of wind, rain and hail snapped his flagpole and flipped his chicken coop. "The wind was really strong because the trees were swaying back and forth. It was a hard rain with pea-sized hail. And it just seemed like it switched directions a couple of times," he said.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
54K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy