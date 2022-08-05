Read on www.nbcnews.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska town 'a little less on edge' but still reeling after quadruple homicide
LAUREL — In this community of about 1,000 people surrounded by rolling hills and expansive farmland, it isn't unusual for people to leave their doors unlocked or their keys in the ignition of their vehicles while they run into one of the dozen or so shops on the city's main street.
$5M bond set for suspect in Nebraska homicide
A judge has set the bond for a man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested, carried to police cruiser
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a Norfolk man after a disturbance call. Early Sunday morning around 12:15, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call for a disturbance in the 1200 block of Elm Ave. It was reported that a 26-year-old from Norfolk had returned home and...
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk teens found over weekend
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two Norfolk teens have been found after going missing at the beginning of the month. According to the Norfolk PD, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden were found on Aug. 7. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said that Janis and Eden were reported missing on Aug. 3.
norfolkneradio.com
Suspect Arrested in Norfolk Following 5 Hour Standoff
NORFOLK - The standoff situation in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue that began at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday ended at just after 1 p.m. Saturday. According to the Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of South 3rd Street that took place in the 6am hour.
waynedailynews.com
Cedar County Court Documents Add More Details To Laurel Homicides
UPDATE – Sunday, August 7, 2022 3:20pm. LAUREL, NE – According to an affidavit filed in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska, State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath’s Mini Mart in Laurel and secured video footage from the night before two deadly incidents in Laurel. The footage reportedly shows Jason Jones filling two gas cans Wednesday night, approximately seven hours before two fires at different homes on Elm Street in Laurel. Investigators also found receipts for the purchase of gas cans at Cubby’s in Laurel and Fleet Farm in Sioux City.
Suspect Arrested in Mysterious Deaths of Four People in Two Burning Homes
The tiny town of Laurel, Nebraska, was rocked on Thursday by the mysterious deaths of four people found in two burning homes, authorities said.All four bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds, the Nebraska State Patrol confirmed in a press release Friday. The agency said Laurel resident Jason Jones, 42, has been arrested in connection with the killings, but no motive has been released. Reports of an explosion at the first home came around 3 a.m., said Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol. First responders rushed to the scene and found one person, 53-year-old Michelle Ebeling, dead inside...
KBUR
Woman sentenced to prison operating drug ring in western Iowa
Des Moines, IA- A woman involved in a drug ring that snuck meth into Iowa from Mexico will spend eight years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 38-year-old Erika Rojas of Dakota City, Nebraska pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and admitted to receiving decorative masks from Mexico that covered a wax methamphetamine mixture.
siouxlandnews.com
Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
More than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms located at Sioux City residence, documents say
Officers were able to locate more than 300 grams of marijuana and 8 firearms at a Sioux City residence on Tuesday.
