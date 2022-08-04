How clean is Democrats’ clean energy plan?

Read on www.politico.com
Trump's Mar-a-Lago home searched by FBI in unprecedented move
At issue is the former president's handling of materials taken from the White House to his Florida estate. Law enforcement remains hush about it.
Among Donald Trump’s endorsements, one holds a special place in his heart: Kari Lake
Donald Trump loves all the candidates he endorses, so long as they win. But at Mar-a-Lago fundraisers and rallies for Republican candidates, one beneficiary of his political largesse is more likely to come up than others — Kari Lake. Trump, aides say, has delighted in watching Lake’s rise, seeing...
Defeated GOP lawmaker sees ‘dark and cynical’ streak prevailing in politics
Michigan Rep. Peter Mejier said: “We are dealing with a politics that does not reward substance, that does not reward, you know, reality.”
House GOP rallies to Trump after Mar-a-Lago search, vows to probe FBI in 2023
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner for speaker next year, told Attorney General Merrick Garland to "preserve your documents and clear your calendar." The House GOP leaped Monday night to denounce the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy vowing to investigate the Justice Department should Republicans take back the chamber this fall as expected.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
‘Nobody wants a runoff’: Georgia braces for chance of overtime — again
The polls are close, the Senate hangs in the balance, and Georgia will go to a December runoff if neither Warnock nor Walker gets a majority.
Tom Emmer is telling his colleagues that he intends to run for majority whip if the GOP takes the majority next year, according to three House Republicans.
He's (talking about) running: Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), currently chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, started conversations about a majority whip run over the past two weeks, per the three Republicans who spoke to POLITICO. That marks a pivot for Emmer, who'd previously been staying quiet about his post-NRCC plans in order to stay focused on a midterm election that's highly likely to hand the House to the GOP.
'Easter eggs' in climate bill delight oil and gas industry
"If you squint hard enough, you can see this being a bipartisan compromise," one lobbyist said.
Republicans rage against Mar-a-Lago raid
SEARCH IN THE SUNSHINE STATE— The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago, part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of White House records and classified material, has Republicans fuming and Democrats waiting to see what’s next. SPLIT SCREEN REACTION: “I’ve seen enough,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)...
Welcome to the strangest Senate race in America
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is facing his first real reelection challenge from an ex-Republican endorsed by Democrats who, if elected, would caucus with neither party.
Senate Democrats get it done
DEFINITELY A BUSY WEEKEND: Let’s put it this way — Senate Democrats passed a package of tax increases, climate investments and prescription drug reforms after more than a couple times when it looked like their efforts to pass a big budget reconciliation measure had died. But of course,...
EEOC muddles along absent Democratic appointees
ON SENATE TIME: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission continues to operate with a working majority of Republican appointees, more than a month after former Chair Janet Dhillon’s term expired. Dhillon has remained active on the five-member commission, as she is allowed to do by federal statute, while the nomination...
Senate approves climate package with domestic production incentives
— Senate Democrats passed landmark climate, tax and health care legislation on Sunday that includes billions of dollars in incentives for domestic manufacturing, both in direct tax credits for factories and domestic content requirements for electric vehicles and clean energy projects. — Trade data for the first six months of...
Who lobbies for carried interest backers
WHO LOBBIES FOR CARRIED INTEREST BACKERS: If you have somehow been living under a rock for the past 72 hours, the Senate on Sunday successfully passed its landmark climate, health care and tax measure after making last minute changes to secure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (D-Ariz.) must-have vote and following an overnight amendment process that made additional tweaks to the bill.
