The One and Only Ferrari 4-Door Sedan
Ferrari never considered building a four-door sedan. Or, did they? The post The One and Only Ferrari 4-Door Sedan appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Barn Find Hunter Locates A Cubed Shelby GT500
Don’t worry, the guy knows what he’s got and won’t budge on price…. Tom Cotter of Barn Find Hunter sure has lived an interesting life and made quite a few connections in his time chasing down rare cars tucked away from public eyes. The man has access to places the rest of us don’t even know exist, so it’s great when he brings us along for some of those adventures. This time around the man is in San Diego where he introduces viewers to a man with an incredibly cluttered shop just filled with amazing cars and memorabilia from back in the day.
Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang?
The Kia Stinger is a quick car with room for the family. However, how its not quite as quick as another affordable performance car, a Ford Mustang. The post Is a Kia Stinger Faster Than a Ford Mustang? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick
The Cash For Clunkers program in 2009 did some good things, but you knew there had to be a few choice cars that were turned in, right? The post The List of Cash For Clunkers Cars Killed Will Make You Sick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda Just Changed the Game With This 2023 Honda CR-V Standard Feature
The 2023 Honda CR-V comes packed with awesome new standard features. This new standard feature is one for the books. The post Honda Just Changed the Game With This 2023 Honda CR-V Standard Feature appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer?
Are you looking for a fully-loaded SUV to drive? Check out what the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum offers. The post 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rats In Cars: Why Have Reports Increased?
Rats in cars are increasing due to a number of factors. We go over those reasons, and also how to repel them. The post Rats In Cars: Why Have Reports Increased? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Hyundai is one of the most popular automakers. Which new Hyundai offers a manual transmission? The post What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles. The post What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Many Modern Cars Have an Angry Face?
Front view of orange Lamborghini Huracán EVO, a modern car with an angry and mean face The post Why Do Many Modern Cars Have an Angry Face? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevrolet Equinox Got an Upgrade, but Is It Enough?
The new Chevy Equinox is coming. Will it actually be competitive? The post The Chevrolet Equinox Got an Upgrade, but Is It Enough? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages the 2023 Genesis GV60 Has Over the Volvo XC40 Recharge
For luxury electric SUV shoppers, here are four reasons to consider buying the 2023 Genesis GV60 instead of the Volvo XC40 Recharge! The post 4 Advantages the 2023 Genesis GV60 Has Over the Volvo XC40 Recharge appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mini Camino: Someone in NYC Chopped a Mini Cooper Into a Tiny Pickup Truck, and We’re All About It
Have you ever dreamed about a sporty mini cooper truck? You're not the only one. The post Mini Camino: Someone in NYC Chopped a Mini Cooper Into a Tiny Pickup Truck, and We’re All About It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
45-Foot Bus Converted Into RV Is A Massive, Impressive DIY Project
It seems like anything with wheels can convert into a home, with vehicles big and small serving as mobile living spaces. One couple decided to go to the extreme and convert a 45-foot tour bus into their ideal motorhome, and it’s an impressive – and massive – DYI project.
Here’s Why Classic Cars Are Actually Perfect for City Life
Does living in the city have you on the fence about getting a classic car? Here's why you should. The post Here’s Why Classic Cars Are Actually Perfect for City Life appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TrueCar’s 5 Best Compact Luxury Cars for the Money
Buying a compact luxury car doesn't have to be expensive. Find out here TrueCar's picks for the best compact luxury cars for the money. The post TrueCar’s 5 Best Compact Luxury Cars for the Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Princess Diana Had Rad Taste in Cars. Her 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 Is For Sale
Princess Diana's Ford Escort RS Turbo is so much more than just a cool car. The post Princess Diana Had Rad Taste in Cars. Her 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 Is For Sale appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
High Horsepower Luxury SUVs of 2022 and 2023 That Keep Owners Happy
These high horsepower luxury SUVs of 2022 and 2023 include the 2022 Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG GLS, and BMW X5 M. The post High Horsepower Luxury SUVs of 2022 and 2023 That Keep Owners Happy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
