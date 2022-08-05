Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death

Read on scvnews.com
Monday COVID Roundup: 294 New SCV Cases; Deaths Total 490
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one new death and 294 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 new deaths and 10,430 new cases countywide. Hospitalization numbers are unavailable due to the delay in reporting from the California...
Gibbon Center Seeking Donations for New Mister System
The gibbons housed at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Saugus are benefiting from a new mister system installed this summer. The system is helping keep the gibbons cool during the hot Santa Clarita Valley summer. Officials at the Gibbon Conservation Center said all of the gibbon families have received new...
Aug. 10: COC Board to Consider Van Hook Salary Increase
The board will meet in closed session at 4 p.m. to perform a public employee performance evualuation of University Center, College of the Canyons Chancellor/President. The board will then meet in open session at 5 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA. 91355.
CSUN Softball Hosting Inaugural Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament
The California State University, Northridge Softball team will host the first Gary Torgeson Golf Tournament Saturday, Sept. 3, at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks. Proceeds of the tournament will benefit the Matadors’ program. Registration is set for 10 a.m. with the putting contest getting underway at 11...
