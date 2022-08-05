North Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Forward award

Read on www.azfamily.com
Arizona mom takes baby from foster family
Authorities are searching for a baby girl who allegedly was taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix by her biological mother.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Cities For Cat Lovers
Here's where you can find the purr-fect place for you and your kitty.
Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families
Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week. Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cesar Vazquez had already started summer practices with Peoria Centennial when...
Camelot Homes begins selling Willow luxury community in Phoenix
Camelot Homes announce the start of sales at their newest luxury community, Willow, located at N. 15th Ave and W. Northern Ave in Phoenix. Willow is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on ¼-acre lots in North Central Phoenix. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3-5 bedrooms and 3.5-5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
Phoenix man completes treacherous Alcatraz to San Francisco swim to raise addiction recovery awareness
A Valley man has completed a treacherous swim in California, going from Alcatraz to San Francisco. It's all part of his race to recovery as Michael Murtaugh is no stranger to challenges. In 2021, he completed the mile and a half long swim in shackles, and this time around he also did it without wearing a wetsuit in just over an hour.
Moon roof shatters in car wash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was just a quick drive through the car wash. Denise DeMarco had taken her car to the same Cobblestone Auto Spa location several times, but this time was different. “When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade,” DeMarco said.
Rat infestation reported at Phoenix VA Community Living Center
A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters in car wash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. After On Your Side reached out to Cobblestone Auto Spa,...
Ahwatukee church meets a growing hunger
Food insecurity. Two words most Ahwatukee families never expected to consider – until now. With rental prices at an all-time high –as of last week, Ahwatukee one-bedroom apartment rents vacillated between $1,308 to $1,692 – and gas prices soaring, more local families are finding less expendable income.
Long time Pizzeria Bianco server suffers 2 strokes; community steps up in a big way to help
PHOENIX - The Phoenix restaurant community is cooking up good vibes and raising money for a long-time server who suffered two strokes. The goal was to raise $50,000, but they're already way beyond that. "To see someone who's so strong and a pillar laid up like that, it's just hard,"...
Veterans moved from Phoenix VA nursing home due of rats
PHOENIX — Veterans living at a Phoenix VA nursing home had to be moved after the building was infested with rats. Workers at the Community Living Center, which is a Veterans Affairs nursing home system, discovered that the first floor of the building had ceiling damage that was recently caused by rats.
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say
At first, Alessandro Regge was misdiagnosed with a skin condition, but after his symptoms worsened, he was tested for monkeypox. Phoenix-area students, teachers hope for normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic. Updated: 27 minutes ago. |. It's a more relaxed atmosphere when it comes to COVID-19 protocols at Phoenix-area schools but there...
Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry
“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
Phoenix eyes future intersection for revitalization of Rio Salado
The city of Phoenix is eyeing a future freeway interchange for commercial development near the Loop 202 as part of its efforts to help revitalize dozens of miles along the Salt and Gila rivers.
On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters in car wash
Here is some of the best advice from the On Your Side podcast. The On Your Side team has a lot of important information about financial decisions and these are some of their best tips. Consumers panic buying Halloween candy due to supply chain problems. Updated: 15 hours ago. |
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
World's longest fingernails, good deeds, 'El Jefe' reappears: This week's heartwarming, offbeat headlines
From a Phoenix police officer's miraculous road to recovery after being shot to a famous southern Arizona jaguar being spotted for first time in 7 years, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and offbeat stories from July 30-Aug. 5 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings. “We immediately started planning to get the...
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
3 Great Burger Places in Arizona
When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Baby kidnapped from foster family's home in central Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for 5-month-old Eunice Salinas after she was forcibly taken from her foster family's home by her biological mother, Angelica Salinas. The department said that Angelica entered the foster family's home near 48th Street and Van Buren Street around 8:30 p.m. on...
