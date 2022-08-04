Washington State University School of Music hosts Fridays at the Clock concert series

Read on pullmanradio.com
pullmanradio.com
Bishop Place Senior Living hosts outdoor concert
Bishop Place Senior Living Hosts Outdoor concerts this Tuesday in Pullman featuring Cherry Sister’s Revival starting at 5:30 pm. The concert will take place at Independent Living parking lot, admission is free.
pullmanradio.com
Colfax’s Olivia Ng Wins Washington’s Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program
Olivia Ng of Colfax won Saturday’s Washington Distinguished Young Women scholarship program in Pullman. Ng earned over 4,000 dollars in scholarships with the title. Clarkston’s Greta Boreson finished runner-up. Pullman’s Distinguished Young Woman Brenna Komp won a 300 dollar talent scholarship for her musical theater dance routine.
pullmanradio.com
Washington State Patrol will conduct emphasis patrols as WSU students return for fall semester
Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols starting August 9th and running through the 20th as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired...
pullmanradio.com
Terre View Drive At New Roundabout In Pullman Closed Tuesday And Wednesday For Paving
The construction zone for the new roundabout on Terre View Drive in Pullman will be closed to traffic for the next two days for paving. The intersection of Terre View and North Fairway Road will be closed starting Tuesday morning at 5:30. The intersection near the Washington State University golf course is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
pullmanradio.com
Haunted Palouse Returns This Year
Haunted Palouse is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Halloween fundraiser for the community of Palouse will be held the last two weekends in October. This year’s Haunted Palouse will feature two indoor haunted houses and an outdoor feature. Tickets are 35 dollars. Haunted Palouse started about 20 years ago. The last two annual events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
pullmanradio.com
Heat Advisory For Monday & Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to start the week. The advisory starts Monday at Noon and runs into Tuesday night. The forecast is calling for Monday’s high in Pullman to reach 95 degrees with Tuesday’s high expected to be 100.
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse
LEWISTON - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Nez Perce County Commissioners signed an agreement with the City of Lewiston and Castellaw Kom Architects to acquire the property needed for the future courthouse project. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the agreement transfers property from the City of Lewiston...
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
spotonidaho.com
Pullman's real McCoy deserves your attention
One of my first commentaries in this paper a few years back was on the architectural state of affairs of lodging in and near downtown Pullman. I lamented the way motels were characterized by cheap structures, large swaths of asphalt...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
Huge Wildfire Near This Idaho Town Burned More Than 1,200 Acres
Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight. From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino. According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a...
