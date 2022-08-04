City of Pullman seeks volunteers to fill commission vacancies

More than a dozen local projects have been funded by the Latah County Commissioners to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of 2021, Latah County received an allocation of $7,790,509.00 in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act . Since then, the Commissioners have been reviewing projects and requests for funding that meet the eligibility criteria, which include those that respond to the public health emergency and its negative impacts.

LATAH COUNTY, ID ・ 14 HOURS AGO