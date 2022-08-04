City of Pullman seeks volunteers to fill commission vacancies

Read on pullmanradio.com
Latah County allocates ARPA funds
More than a dozen local projects have been funded by the Latah County Commissioners to address the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May of 2021, Latah County received an allocation of $7,790,509.00 in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act . Since then, the Commissioners have been reviewing projects and requests for funding that meet the eligibility criteria, which include those that respond to the public health emergency and its negative impacts.
Terre View Drive At New Roundabout In Pullman Closed Tuesday And Wednesday For Paving
The construction zone for the new roundabout on Terre View Drive in Pullman will be closed to traffic for the next two days for paving. The intersection of Terre View and North Fairway Road will be closed starting Tuesday morning at 5:30. The intersection near the Washington State University golf course is expected to reopen Thursday morning.
Haunted Palouse Returns This Year
Haunted Palouse is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Halloween fundraiser for the community of Palouse will be held the last two weekends in October. This year’s Haunted Palouse will feature two indoor haunted houses and an outdoor feature. Tickets are 35 dollars. Haunted Palouse started about 20 years ago. The last two annual events were canceled due to the pandemic.
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
Washington State Patrol will conduct emphasis patrols as WSU students return for fall semester
Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols starting August 9th and running through the 20th as Washington State University students return to Pullman for fall semester. District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired...
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Extra wildfire resources, thanks to HB 1168, have already paid off
At the Williams Lake Fire, 11 miles southeast of Cheney, firefighters continue to make progress on containment.
Colfax Representative Olivia Ng Named Washington's 2022-23 Distinguished Young Woman, Clarkston's Boreson First Runner-Up
PULLMAN - Colfax’s Distinguished Young Woman is now Washington's representative to the 2023 National Distinguished Young Women national scholarship program. Olivia Ng, a senior at Colfax High School, was selected today (Aug. 6) as the state’s representative following the program Saturday afternoon at the R.R. Jones Theatre on the Washington State University campus. The program awarded $10,000 in college scholarships during the event highlighting 10 high school seniors.
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
Bishop Place Senior Living hosts outdoor concert
Bishop Place Senior Living Hosts Outdoor concerts this Tuesday in Pullman featuring Cherry Sister’s Revival starting at 5:30 pm. The concert will take place at Independent Living parking lot, admission is free.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Idaho animal shelter, Nez Perce Sheriff's Office sieze another 12 great danes from puppy mill
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A dozen more great danes have been recovered from the same location following a Nez Perce County Sheriff Office search warrant. Concerned citizens reportedly tipped the IARN off about the additional dogs. The total count has risen to 25 great danes after the siezure. "Yes,...
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
Pullman's real McCoy deserves your attention
One of my first commentaries in this paper a few years back was on the architectural state of affairs of lodging in and near downtown Pullman. I lamented the way motels were characterized by cheap structures, large swaths of asphalt...
