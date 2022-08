Child found dead in lake had never visited that park

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Fort Collins over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon just before 2 p.m. on the 400 block of East Prospect Road. Police said a pick-up truck was heading east on Prospect Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a parked vehicle in a driveway before continuing on to strike a fence. The vehicle came to rest in the yard of the home, where the driver was found dead. Police believe the driver may have suffered from a medical episode while behind the wheel.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO