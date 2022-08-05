County invests over $9 million in Shelter and Behavioral Health Projects

Read on lynnwoodtimes.com
myeverettnews.com
Days Inn Everett To Be Purchased By Snohomish County For Bridge Housing For Those Experiencing Homelessness
For the last year more than 100 people who have had no housing have received vouchers to stay temporarily at the Days Inn at 1602 SE Everett Mall Way. Today Snohomish County announced it is buying the hotel in south Everett, Washington and will convert it to bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness and also provide services at that location next to the Everett Mall.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Julie Moore to replace Art Ceniza as Assistant City Administrator
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 6, 2022 — Mayor Christine Frizzell on Friday has selected Julie Moore to serve as Lynnwood’s next Assistant City Administrator. She will be filling a vacancy left by the retirement of Art Ceniza who served the role for the last 12 years. Moore will assist...
A big Squalicum waterfront project is in the permitting phase. Here are the details
The new facility in Bellingham is expected to be a nice addition for small-boat owners.
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Enjoy free mini-fire camp and movies at Lynndale Park
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 8, 2022 — The City of Lynnwood is partnering with South County Fire to host a mini-fire camp with a variety of hands-on activities starting at 6 p.m. this Thursday, August 11th at Lynndale Park. The second event is scheduled for August 18! Mountlake Terrace High School’s Jazz Band will also be performing at the Lynndale Amphitheater for some festive music.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
q13fox.com
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
MyNorthwest.com
Destination HISTORY: Centuries of stories along Baker Lake Trail
In an earlier era, hydroelectric dams were often seen as a win-win: producing electricity without burning fossil fuel, and creating reservoirs where the growing local population could boat and fish – plus they also made adjacent lands attractive for picnicking, camping and for hiking. One of the best examples within a short drive from the Seattle area is Baker Lake, and the Baker Lake Trail.
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
q13fox.com
Mayors put pressure on King County Jail to start accepting booking, get offenders off the street
SEATTLE - The King County jail system is facing more public – and now mayoral pressure – to hold more inmates in custody and investigate why the number of jail-related deaths have been increasing. In an open letter released on Thursday, the mayors of eight south King County...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
MyNorthwest.com
King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney
Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
Drugs or alcohol suspected in Whatcom I-5 crash that hospitalizes Ferndale teen
Both lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash, according to WSDOT tweets at the time.
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
KGMI
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
