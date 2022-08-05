County invests over $9 million in Shelter and Behavioral Health Projects

For the last year more than 100 people who have had no housing have received vouchers to stay temporarily at the Days Inn at 1602 SE Everett Mall Way. Today Snohomish County announced it is buying the hotel in south Everett, Washington and will convert it to bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness and also provide services at that location next to the Everett Mall.

