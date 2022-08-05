It's so hot in Massachusetts, you can cook cookies outside

Read on www.wcvb.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
WCVB
Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Following Severe Storms
A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Over 15,000 customers, mostly in eastern Massachusetts, were without power as of 8:30 p.m. after a series of severe thunderstorms passed through Greater Boston.
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
Farmers' Almanac Predicts Frigid, Stormy Winter For Massachusetts, Northeast
The Farmers' Almanac recently released its predictions for the Northeast's winter weather and put short: get your shovels ready. Expect the cold to start earlier than usual. While most of Massachusetts is suffering under the sweltering summer sun, fall is just around the corner, and it will pack an early punch, the annual almanac claims.
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
Turnto10.com
Southern New England going into Day 5 of Heat Wave, may last 6
High Temperatures were tied in Providence & Boston, Sunday, August 7, 2022: Providence reached 95 degrees, good enough to tie the record set on this date back in 2001 and 1931. Boston reached 98 degrees, tying the record (since they've been kept) going back to 1931. It's the second day in a row for Record High Temperatures across Southern New England, on the 4th day of the current Heat Wave.
11 More Things Massachusetts Drivers Do That Make Everyone Hate Us
Massachusetts residents are known to have some pretty wild reputations, whether it be our rabid sports fans or that sweet accent (which really only a very small percentage of us actually have) nothing quite defines us like our drivers. While New York might have the reputation of being the country's...
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
Many lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — A number of lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts last week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of $650,000, while 14 other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:. Mass Cash -- $100,000...
Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood
Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
