Boston, MA

It's so hot in Massachusetts, you can cook cookies outside

By A.J. Burnett
WCVB
 4 days ago
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Bear takes stroll in Middleton, Massachusetts, yard

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Wildlife officials believe numerous bear sightings across Merrimack Valley and the North Shore in the last several weeks are of the same animal. A bear was spotted Monday in a yard in Middleton, Massachusetts. The animal was seen strolling in the backyard of a home on King Street. The animal was also spotted in the Middleton Square area.
Live 95.9

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 North Shore ponds closed to swimming, boating, fishing

LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Following Severe Storms

A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Over 15,000 customers, mostly in eastern Massachusetts, were without power as of 8:30 p.m. after a series of severe thunderstorms passed through Greater Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Southern New England going into Day 5 of Heat Wave, may last 6

High Temperatures were tied in Providence & Boston, Sunday, August 7, 2022: Providence reached 95 degrees, good enough to tie the record set on this date back in 2001 and 1931. Boston reached 98 degrees, tying the record (since they've been kept) going back to 1931. It's the second day in a row for Record High Temperatures across Southern New England, on the 4th day of the current Heat Wave.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WMTW

How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
Black bear spotted in Danvers neighborhood

Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
DANVERS, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

MBTA starts the week with yet another fail

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
QUINCY, MA

