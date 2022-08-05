The Kid Mero Says He and Desus Going Their Separate Ways Was a “Strategy”

Read on www.gq.com
Related
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
A$AP Rocky Showed Off Some Extremely Sick Braids
This is Grooming Gods, a tour of the best and wildest celebrity hair and beauty out there this week. On the one hand it feels wrong to share a photo of the “Prettiest Man Alive" from this angle. On the other, how else are you going to see those excellent braids?
Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence
Click here to read the full article. After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing...
Jordan Peele Says Nope to Your Expectations
This weekend, three years after the release of Us, Jordan Peele returns to the screen—and a greatly changed world—with his latest effort, Nope. His new horror movie is many things: a masterful, atmospheric pressure-cooker; a full blown creature-feature; and an homage to John Ford and John Huston’s westerns, with the beautiful vistas of rolling Agua Dulce, California hills serving as its backdrop. But while the film’s trailers have made it seem like a natural follow-up to Get Out and Us, his third film marks a major departure. It’s intensely “popcorn,” and visually arresting—but, unlike his two previous films, it isn’t overtly political. It’s “just” entertainment: a sumptuous, creepy, inventive monster movie, at once a step up in scale and a reining in of purpose. It just may be a signal that he has become tired, or bored with the sociopolitical horror that he (inadvertently?) made a calling card, and an industry unto itself over the past five years. One could come away from the film reading the title as Peele’s message to an audience that may have come expecting more of the same from the auteur.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Guys Are High-Kicking Again
Posing on a red carpet is, by nature, a pretty static act. If you move around too much while all those cameras are clicking, you risk waking up to a juicy Getty Images folder full of unflattering snapshots the next day. But if you’re an especially seasoned Hollywood pro like, say, Brad Pitt or Chris Pine, maybe you’ve had it with the same rigid routine. Maybe, after all this time, it’s time to get the proverbial Led out.
Better Call Saul Used a Breaking Bad Crossover to Set Up Its Endgame
It took six and a half seasons, but in last night’s episode Better Call Saul finally…broke bad. When the Breaking Bad prequel series began, Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill seemed so far from his days as amoral criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman that the idea of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Saul’s most infamous clients seemed unlikely. But in reality, there was no way Vince Gilligan and company would end the show—which has since worked in numerous references to its parent series, mostly via arcs involving Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)—without giving us a Walt and Jesse cameo. Saul producers even went so far as to confirm it ahead of this final season. So it just became a matter of when and how. The wait finally ended last night, in an episode simply titled “Breaking Bad” (a winking nod to Saul’s first appearance on BB being “Better Call Saul”).
Ben Affleck Wears His Mood on His Wrist
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. The biggest watch story of 2021 involved Ben Affleck and his romantically nostalgic choice of wristwear. In case you missed it: when the actor got back together with former fiancee Jennifer Lopez, he put all his efforts toward recapturing the magic of 2002 through either science or magic. Part of this involved dusting off the Franck Muller watch that Lopez gave him and which he wore when they were first together in the early 2000s. Since this moment, you could almost interpret Affleck’s mood through what’s on his wrist.
Neil Patrick Harris Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Neil Patrick Harris breaks down a few of his most iconic characters, including 'Harold & Kumar,' 'Doogie Howser, M.D.,' 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch,' 'Starship Troopers,' 'Gone Girl' and 'Uncoupled.' Season one of Uncoupled is now streaming on Netflix. Transcript. Who names a show How...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lil Uzi Vert Wrote an Anthem for Purse-Loving Dudes
Surprising as it may sound, there are plenty of guys who buy Hermès’s famous Birkin bags: Drake is amassing a collection for his future wife (a reverse dowry of epic proportions), while Young Thug details buying the bags for his own amorous connections on “I Bought Her.” Then there are guys who actually wear those Hermès bags: P.J. Tucker, Gunna, Pharrell, Travis Scott, and Rhude designer Rhuigi Villaseñor are all fans. Now, courtesy of Lil Uzi Vert, there is an anthem for the men who love their purses.
John Mayer’s Watch Was Once a Well-Kept Secret
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Count on John Mayer to always find the obscure, outrageous watch that seems tailor-made for him. For the better part of the year, this salmon-dial perpetual calendar was hiding out, secretly tucked away in Japan as an exclusive release that not even the U.S.-based AP team was familiar with, according to Hodinkee. But late last summer, when a second batch became available stateside, Mayer immediately became a customer. It was a natural fit: after all, our officially designated WWMIC (Watch World’s Most Influential Collector) already has an abiding love for mystical hard-to-buy fashion from Japan and maintains a storage unit to hold all his Visvim.
The Atlanta Season 4 Teaser Is a Tour Through the Show’s History
After an ambitious, polarizing third season, Atlanta will return to its titular city for one final run of episodes. A surreal announcement trailer from FX revealed that Donald Glover and co. are indeed going full DMX and dropping two seasons in one year: season 4 will begin airing in September. The impressionistic teaser offers no advanced looks from the future episodes, or any clue as to what is to come: Instead, we get an eye-popping treasure hunt of references to previous series moments, big and small.
Will Smith Emerges With an Apology Video to Chris Rock
You’re not alone if it feels like the 2022 Academy Awards, and Will Smith’s zeitgeist-dominating slap of Chris Rock, happened a decade ago. Now, after several months off the grid, the slapper has finally spoken publicly in a new YouTube video ironically titled “It’s been a minute…”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Actually, The Bear Is a Menswear Show
Yes, sure, of course: technically, The Bear is a show about a chef and the sometimes-traumatizing experience of working in kitchens. But most viewers of the show have come to the same conclusion after finishing the series’ eight episodes: the show’s main character Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White, looks extremely good. It’s the “hottest show of the summer.” “Carmy is sexy as hell.” Allen White is the “internet’s new boyfriend.” (Even New Yorker cartoonists appreciate the show’s unspoken steaminess.) The cause of all this sex appeal comes down to Carmy’s always disheveled hair, and many tattoos—and, I’ll submit, his impeccably dialed-in style. A little digging on that front confirmed my suspicion: that while The Bear appears to be a food show, it’s actually the next great menswear show.
Nope Scene-Stealer Brandon Perea Says Jordan Peele Rewrote the Character Around Him
The big stars of Jordan Peele’s third feature film, Nope, are Daniel Kaluuya and an electric Keke Palmer, playing the horse-wrangling siblings O.J. and Emerald who discover an extraterrestrial threat lurking around their ranch. But it’s the newcomer Brandon Perea who steals every scene as the frosted-tipped electronics retailer tech guy, Angel Torres. Inserting himself into the family’s quest to catch the mysterious predator in the sky, Angel is curious, insecure, slightly emo after being dumped by his girlfriend, and ultimately, hilarious.
Brett Gelman Is Setting the Standard for Character-Actor Drip
Brett Gelman is still on one, sartorially speaking. Fresh off the fourth season of the Netflix megahit Stranger Things, in which Gelman plays the chaotically affable ex-journalist Murray, the actor is keeping up his newish sidegig as a fashion gourmand. And while he may have spent recent weeks mixing it...
There's Never Been a TV Star Like D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai remembers exactly where he was when he found out he had been cast as Bear Smallhill on Reservation Dogs: in bed asleep. “My mom woke me up and was like, ‘You got the call! You got the call!’ ” he says. “I was like, ‘That’s sick.’ And then I just went back to bed.”
Seth Rogen Is Still Blonde, and It's Still Great
Seth Rogen, like his longtime buddy Jonah Hill, recently went bleach-blond, and it suits him. Also like L.A. native Hill: Canadian-born Rogen really seems to be dressing for Southern California bliss, and it shows. Take, for example, Rogen’s recent smoke-break attire: a sunny Bode patchwork shirt, easygoing terracotta slacks, slip-on...
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0