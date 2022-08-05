The Kid Mero Says He and Desus Going Their Separate Ways Was a “Strategy”

This weekend, three years after the release of Us, Jordan Peele returns to the screen—and a greatly changed world—with his latest effort, Nope. His new horror movie is many things: a masterful, atmospheric pressure-cooker; a full blown creature-feature; and an homage to John Ford and John Huston’s westerns, with the beautiful vistas of rolling Agua Dulce, California hills serving as its backdrop. But while the film’s trailers have made it seem like a natural follow-up to Get Out and Us, his third film marks a major departure. It’s intensely “popcorn,” and visually arresting—but, unlike his two previous films, it isn’t overtly political. It’s “just” entertainment: a sumptuous, creepy, inventive monster movie, at once a step up in scale and a reining in of purpose. It just may be a signal that he has become tired, or bored with the sociopolitical horror that he (inadvertently?) made a calling card, and an industry unto itself over the past five years. One could come away from the film reading the title as Peele’s message to an audience that may have come expecting more of the same from the auteur.

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO