Pullman Regional Hospital Names Guillermo Modad, MD Medical Director of Hospitalist Services

The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow expands community assistance programs to Whitman County residents
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow has expanded community assistance programs to Whitman County residents in response to the recent staffing matter of the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. They will continue providing these resources until the Whitman County Humane Society matter is resolved. This decision has...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Whitman County Humane Society Fundraiser At Merry Cellars Winery In Pullman Saturday
There will be a Whitman County Humane Society fundraiser in Pullman on Saturday. Wine and Whiskers is at Merry Cellars Winery from noon to 6:00. A portion of the sales will go to the humane society in Pullman. There will also be a silent auction. The event is dog friendly as leashed well behaved pooches are welcome to attend.
Washington State University School of Music hosts Fridays at the Clock concert series
The Washington State University School of Music will host Fridays at the Clock this Friday on the Bryan Hall lawn at the campus in Pullman. The concert will feature performances by School of Music faculty and friends starting at 6:30 pm. There will be free face painting for the kids...
Northwestern Trailways Bus Stop In Pullman Moves To WSU Campus
The Northwestern Trailways bus stop in Pullman has moved to the Washington State University campus. The bus service has operated out of the old Dissmore’s which has been sold and is being remodeled into a Rosauers. Northwestern Trailways buses will check for passengers at the old Dissmore’s through Wednesday. Starting on Thursday the bus line will only operate in Pullman out of the Courtyard by Marriott on campus at 1295 Northeast North Fairway Road. The hotel will start selling bus tickets within the next few weeks. Tickets can also be purchased online or by paying the driver in cash.
FOX 28 Spokane
Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire
CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
FOX 11 and 41
State Fire Mobilization Authorized For Riparia Fire In Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash.- State Fire Assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Recovery Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Riparia fire near Central Ferry, Washington. The fire is currently 3,000 acres and growing. Homes, crops, and railroads are threatened. SR 127 is closed...
Former WSU coach Nick Rolovich follows through on plans to sue state for wrongful termination
PULLMAN, Wash. — Former Washington State University (WSU) head football coach has followed up on his plans to sue the state of Washington by filing a tort suit against the state. Rolovich was fired from WSU in October 2021 after he said he would not receive the COVID-19 vaccine....
wa.gov
State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Williams Lake Fire
Spokane County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Williams Lake Fire located in Spokane County, 15 miles south of Cheney, WA. The Williams Lake Fire is estimated at 100 acres and growing. Approximately 400 structures are threatened. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Cody Rohrbach, Spokane County Fire District 3.
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’
CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
Discrimination lawsuit against University of Idaho will get its day at trial
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho College of Law professor will get her day in court on Oct. 11 to argue she was unfairly discriminated against by deans in the school after a judge said the court found sufficient evidence to raise the issue of alleged discrimination. Shaakirrah...
City of Pullman seeks volunteers to fill commission vacancies
The City of Pullman is seeking community volunteers to apply for vacancies under Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission, and Police Advisory Committee. Committee members work with policy-makers, providing support and insight to help move the public process forward for the benefit of the Pullman community. Commitment typically involves one meeting...
Community Wide Yard Sale In Palouse Saturday
The annual community-wide yard sale in Palouse is on Saturday. The sale map is available starting Friday at any Palouse Chamber of Commerce business downtown. The sales generally start at 8:00 Saturday morning.
City of Pullman hosts last Movie in the Park for the season
The city of Pullman will hosts its last Movie in the park for this season this Friday at Reaney Park featuring the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The viewing starts at dusk. There will be free popcorn and snow cones.
Multiple Fire Agencies Battling Wildfire Near Williams Lake South of Cheney
SPOKANE COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at approximately 2:34 p.m., multiple fire agencies responded to a brush fire in the area of Williams Lake, south of Cheney, WA. Level 3 evacuations are in place in the immediate area. According to the latest update from Spokane Fire District #3...
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston family loses everything in house fire
LEWISTON, Idaho – A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of...
Williams Lake Fire | Fire burning over 3,200 acres, Red Cross shelter opened
CHENEY, Wash. — A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and 39 homes are under Level 3 evacuations. The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m....
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, August 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, August 5, 2022. Truck and trailer blocking, view obstruction for other drivers. Someone keyed the comps car last night. ------------------------------------------------ 22-L12000 Citizen Assist. Incident Address: W 22ND ST N & 1ST AVE N. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres
A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
