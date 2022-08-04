Pullman Regional Hospital Names Guillermo Modad, MD Medical Director of Hospitalist Services

The Northwestern Trailways bus stop in Pullman has moved to the Washington State University campus. The bus service has operated out of the old Dissmore’s which has been sold and is being remodeled into a Rosauers. Northwestern Trailways buses will check for passengers at the old Dissmore’s through Wednesday. Starting on Thursday the bus line will only operate in Pullman out of the Courtyard by Marriott on campus at 1295 Northeast North Fairway Road. The hotel will start selling bus tickets within the next few weeks. Tickets can also be purchased online or by paying the driver in cash.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO