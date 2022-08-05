ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Sandy Beach Water Park struggles to stay open

By Carlos Stephens
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago
wgxa.tv

Plans to demolish historic Vineville neighborhood home get denied

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A historic 19th-century home's future is in question. On the one hand, the owners say they'll make it a park-like garden space. On the other, residents say it will be like an amphitheater, bringing traffic, noise, and a look they don't see fitting for their community. The...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Midstate gas prices follow trend, continuing to drop

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A week ago, average gasoline prices in Macon were sitting around $3.50 per gallon, which was a whole dollar higher than last year. Compared to being over $4 a gallon this time last month, though, last week's prices felt like a little bit of relief at the pumps. This week, however, we're starting off another 12.6 cents lower, averaging at around $3.38 per gallon.
MACON, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
wgxa.tv

65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRBL News 3

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
sportsmic.com

Mercer Bears to host ‘Warner Robins Day’

Mercer Athletics has announced the second in a series of community partners for each home game for the 2022 football season. On Sept. 17, in a game pitting the Bears against The Citadel at 6 p.m. in the first Southern Conference game of the season, it will be “Warner Robins Day.”
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Man shot in East Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a scene where a man was shot on the corner of Maynard and Main St. in East Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to both legs and is not cooperating with investigators.
MACON, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe

MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

Man killed during attempted robbery at Georgia Walmart

GEORGIA (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting at a Georgia Walmart over the weekend. Now investigators are looking to identify those responsible. According to officials with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 5, 2022, a man was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of the […]
MACON, GA

