Sandy Beach Water Park struggles to stay open

wgxa.tv
Plans to demolish historic Vineville neighborhood home get denied
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A historic 19th-century home's future is in question. On the one hand, the owners say they'll make it a park-like garden space. On the other, residents say it will be like an amphitheater, bringing traffic, noise, and a look they don't see fitting for their community. The...
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 1-7)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Meet Goose: This sweet pup gets a prosthetic paw from a Mercer Alumnus. A prosthetic arm or leg can give a person a new outlook on life and make them feel whole. The same can be true for animals, too. One Mercer grad makes prosthetics for a living and shows us the prosthetic paw he made for a sweet pup. Most days, Goose heads to work with his owner, Mercer grad Chris Scrivner who works for Boland Prosthetic and Orthotics.
'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary
DUBLIN, Ga. — One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks was out in Dublin today for the...
wgxa.tv
Midstate gas prices follow trend, continuing to drop
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A week ago, average gasoline prices in Macon were sitting around $3.50 per gallon, which was a whole dollar higher than last year. Compared to being over $4 a gallon this time last month, though, last week's prices felt like a little bit of relief at the pumps. This week, however, we're starting off another 12.6 cents lower, averaging at around $3.38 per gallon.
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
'It looks like a jungle': Concerns rise over Rose Hill Cemetery maintenance
MACON, Ga. — Overgrown grass and poor upkeep are just some of the concerns people have voiced about historic cemeteries owned or maintained by Macon-Bibb county. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha brought those complaints to county officials to see what's being done. One of these cemeteries is Rose Hill, a famous...
Police searching for Bradley Cooper doppelganger they say stole from Georgia Home Depot
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for a man who they say stole equipment from a Home Depot -- but some Facebook users say he shouldn’t be too hard to find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police posted surveillance photos...
wgxa.tv
65 arrested in Warner Robins in Operation Safe Streets over weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- In a collaborative effort with the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Warner Robins police conducted Operation Safe Streets over the weekend, resulting in 65 arrests. The operation included 23 WRPD officers, 22 HSCO deputies, and 20 GSP troopers along...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
'It's sad how bad the crime has gotten': Macon residents worry about rising crime after fatal shooting
MACON, Ga. — Some people are saying they are "sad and scared to go outside" after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in an attempted armed robbery. Witnesses told the Bibb County Sheriff's Office that two men approached Albea and his fiancée outside the Harrison Road store and demanded the keys to their car.
sportsmic.com
Mercer Bears to host ‘Warner Robins Day’
Mercer Athletics has announced the second in a series of community partners for each home game for the 2022 football season. On Sept. 17, in a game pitting the Bears against The Citadel at 6 p.m. in the first Southern Conference game of the season, it will be “Warner Robins Day.”
Young father killed during Clayton County house party, family says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a double shooting in Hampton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, police responded to Oakville Trail where they found someone shot. Police say an altercation happened before the shooting.
wgxa.tv
Man shot in East Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a scene where a man was shot on the corner of Maynard and Main St. in East Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries to both legs and is not cooperating with investigators.
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Update on death in Hancock County deputies’ custody
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Attorney Ben Crump is set to give the results from an independent autopsy of Hancock County mother Brianna Grier, who died in the sheriff’s office custody last month. Watch the live stream above.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
celebsbar.com
Bradley Cooper's Lookalike Found in Georgia - And He's Apparently A Thief!
Bradley Cooper‘s doppelganger has been located. A Georgia police department shared a video of a man who could easily pass for the 47-year-old actor and director, in connection with a robbery. According to the Henry County Police Department, the unnamed man was caught on camera swiping a rotary laser...
wgxa.tv
"Sickening and sad." Lamar Co. Sheriff reacts to allegations of horse track animal cruelty
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Lamar County Sheriff's Office is addressing a recent article published by The Washington Post. The article, published last week, addresses accusations of animal cruelty at Rancho El Centenario, a horse racing track in Milner in Lamar County. Lamar County Sheriff Brad White says his...
Man killed during attempted robbery at Georgia Walmart
GEORGIA (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting at a Georgia Walmart over the weekend. Now investigators are looking to identify those responsible. According to officials with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 5, 2022, a man was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of the […]
