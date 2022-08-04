University of Idaho presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Hartung Theatre

Read on pullmanradio.com
Related
pullmanradio.com
Washington State University School of Music hosts Fridays at the Clock concert series
The Washington State University School of Music will host Fridays at the Clock this Friday on the Bryan Hall lawn at the campus in Pullman. The concert will feature performances by School of Music faculty and friends starting at 6:30 pm. There will be free face painting for the kids...
pullmanradio.com
Jon & Rand Band Playing Merry Cellars Winery In Pullman Saturday Night
The Jon and Rand Band will be playing Merry Cellars Winery in Pullman Saturday night. The live music is from 6:30 to 9:30. Reservations are recommended by contacting the winery.
pullmanradio.com
City of Pullman hosts last Movie in the Park for the season
The city of Pullman will hosts its last Movie in the park for this season this Friday at Reaney Park featuring the film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The viewing starts at dusk. There will be free popcorn and snow cones.
pullmanradio.com
Dahmen Barn In Uniontown’s Summer Concert Series Features Paradox Saturday Night
The Dahmen Barn in Uniontown’s summer concert series continues Saturday night with Paradox. The concert is from 7:00 to 9:00. Tickets are 15 dollars at the door.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pullmanradio.com
Community Wide Yard Sale In Palouse Saturday
The annual community-wide yard sale in Palouse is on Saturday. The sale map is available starting Friday at any Palouse Chamber of Commerce business downtown. The sales generally start at 8:00 Saturday morning.
pullmanradio.com
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow expands community assistance programs to Whitman County residents
The Humane Society of the Palouse in Moscow has expanded community assistance programs to Whitman County residents in response to the recent staffing matter of the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. They will continue providing these resources until the Whitman County Humane Society matter is resolved. This decision has...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Regional Hospital Names Guillermo Modad, MD Medical Director of Hospitalist Services
Pullman Regional Hospital names Guillermo Modad, MD Medical Director of Hospitalist Services. In his Medical Director role, Dr. Modad will care for acutely ill patients, coordinate with nurses, specialists, and therapists, as well as support infusion services provided through the hospital’s Same Day Services department. Dr. Modad attended medical...
Discrimination lawsuit against University of Idaho will get its day at trial
MOSCOW, Idaho — A University of Idaho College of Law professor will get her day in court on Oct. 11 to argue she was unfairly discriminated against by deans in the school after a judge said the court found sufficient evidence to raise the issue of alleged discrimination. Shaakirrah...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston family loses everything in house fire
LEWISTON, Idaho - A Lewiston family lost everything in a tragic fire that burned down their multi-generational house. It happened just off of Tammany Creek Road south of Lewiston. The fire broke out Tuesday evening around 5:30 p.m. and engulfed the 6,900 square foot house within a matter of minutes....
North Idaho wildfire scorches over 70 acres
A fire that started in a barn Sunday night burned 76 acres of the Lewiston Hill and was considered 100 percent contained Wednesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. What is being called the Hatwai Fire started in some hay in a barn along 38th Street North, then spread to the hillside at about 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Nez Perce County Fire, Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and the Idaho...
spotonidaho.com
Oregon fugitive arrested near Lewiston
An Oregon man was arrested following a traffic stop along U.S. Highway 95 east of Lewiston. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, 33-year-old Jacob Anderson was taken into custody by Idaho State Police after a trooper stopped the vehicle for having no visible license...
Post Register
Several agencies looking at Dworshak Dam death
LEWISTON — The Army Corps of Engineers now says there are multiple investigations into the June workplace death of a 54-year-old Orofino man at Dworshak Dam. Eric Engle, an Army veteran and employee of the Corps, died of carbon monoxide poisoning on June 29 while operating a gas-powered pressure washer in a tunnel at the dam. The Corps said this week Engle’s death has prompted five separate investigations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Wildfire near Williams Lake prompts evacuations
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire near Williams Lake, 15 miles south of Cheney, prompted Level 3 evacuations for parts of the area on Wednesday. The evacuations are for Martin Road to Long Road, Cheney Plaza to Williams Lake Road and east of Rock Lake Road. The fire, which...
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clarkston Police Still Attempting to Locate Missing Woman
CLARKSTON - The Clarkston Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person. According to police, 37-year-old Chelsie R. Hutchins has not been seen in approximately one week. Chelsie is described as being 5'6" tall and approximately 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. If anyone sees Chelsie or...
pullmanradio.com
Colfax Police Looking For Semi Driver Who Apparently Spilled 80 Gallons Of Diesel On SR26
The Colfax Police Department is looking for the driver of a semi who apparently spilled about 80 gallons of diesel on State Route 26. Authorities were alerted to the spill near the junction of SR26 and U.S. Highway 195 Tuesday morning. Colfax Police Chief Bruce Blood says the spill starts near two flatbed trailers that are parked off the highway. Chief Blood believes the driver of the big rig punctured a fuel tank on the asphalt when he was trying to pull off the highway overnight. The trailers are empty but it looks like they were hauling hay.
Comments / 0