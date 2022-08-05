ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccamey, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

UTPB football opens fall practice

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin Falcons had their first football practice of the 2022 season on Monday. UTPB is trying to build off a 5-5 season last year, which tied the program record for wins in a season. Watch the video above to see practice, and hear...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Permian Basin Young Guns locked and loaded for new season

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - As kids in the Permian basin return to school, it also means they’re returning to extracurriculars. But one local youth organization is starting off the school year by celebrating its summer. “You hear all these things about kids and guns,” said Arnold Menchaca, the...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Mccamey, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy