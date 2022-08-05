ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Jennings I-10 park to temporarily close for construction

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site. The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.
KPLC TV

LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night. The call came in at 9:42 p.m. The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned. A cause has not...
KPLC TV

Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Market Basket on Nelson Road has plans to reopen this week, two months after it closed for repairs after a fire. The grocery store closed on June 13 after a fire started inside the building the previous night. The fire came after Lake Area...
92.9 THE LAKE

Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage

I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
KPLC TV

Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton. The town is currently looking for...
KPLC TV

Funeral service for former lawmaker Buddy Leach announced

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The funeral services for former U.S. Congressman Buddy Leach Jr. will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. The Rev. Dr. Mark R. Holland will officiate. Interment will follow at Prien Memorial Park. Visitation Thursday...
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2022. Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways. Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse; theft of a firearm. Evan Byron Townley, 62,...
Calcasieu Parish News

August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
KPLC TV

Authorities: Suspect in Lake Charles homicide had outstanding murder warrant from Natchitoches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man arrested in a killing on 11th Street in Lake Charles was also wanted for murder in Natchitoches. Kendrick M. Cox, 31, of Natchitoches, is a suspect in the Aug. 3, 2022, death of 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel in Lake Charles and in the January 2022, death of 35-year-old Joshua Lee Humphries in Natchitoches. He faces charges of first-degree murder in both their deaths.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances increase even more by mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today brought our typical scattering of summertime storms through the afternoon that brought some heat relief to the area but others were left with a hot and dry day and missed the rain altogether. This similar pattern will return Tuesday with widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms, otherwise hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Lake Charles American Press

Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation

A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event

SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
KTAL

Suspect in Natchitoches murder captured in Lake Charles

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man wanted for the murder of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in a Natchitoches Parish oxidation pond earlier this year has been captured in Lake Charles, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has the subject of...
