2022 FFN Preseason Tour: Trumann
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Our next stop on the FFN Preseason Tour is Trumann. The Wildcats won 8 games last season including a home playoff game. They also beat eventual conference champ Rivercrest. Randy Phillips’ crew look to be in the thick of things once again in the 4A-3 title race.
JHS alum Clara Parker among 2022 newcomers for Arkansas State volleyball
Ahead of the 2022 season, Arkansas State volleyball head coach Brian Gerwig announced the addition of seven players to the fold on Monday. The Red Wolves’ signing class includes five freshman and a pair of Division-I transfers to bolster Gerwig’s first roster at the helm of the program.
Arkansas State women’s soccer picked 2nd in SBC West, Williamson on Preseason All-SBC team
The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022 preseason accolades Monday with Arkansas State women’s soccer picked to finish second in the league’s west division, while sophomore forward Aliyah Williamson was named to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Coming off a second consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season title, A-State...
Scott Kidd named Arkansas State women’s tennis coach
Scott Kidd, a nine-time national champion and seven-time Coach of the Year, has been named the sixth head women’s tennis coach in Arkansas State history, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Monday. Holding nearly 15 years of head coaching experience, Kidd comes to Arkansas State after head...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi County. The 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northwest of Dell. So far, no one has reported...
Community event helps kids beat the heat
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Waterslides, music, and food sound like an awesome way to spend a hot summer day. Corning hosted its second Waterslide Community Day on Aug. 6. The first day of school for the Bobcats is Aug. 11, so students in attendance were able to pick up a free backpack while cooling off.
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
Teachers raise their voices at the state capitol
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -Teachers across the state are demanding change. Teachers all around the state of Arkansas have been rallying to get salary increases. On July 26 we saw teachers gather in Jonesboro to make their voices heard. Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to host a special session Monday,...
New technology in schools looks to keep kids from vaping
GREENE CO., Ark. (KAIT) -A local school district is looking to tackle a dangerous trend impacting your children. The rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes has caused health issues for many teenagers, but Greene County Technical School District is looking to stop the smoke. The district is introducing vape sensors...
Church to host kickoff event for Operation Christmas Child
CHEROKEE VILLAGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is working to help third-world countries have a Merry Christmas. Many churches in the region participate in Operation Christmas Child, which sends shoeboxes packed full of supplies to kids in need overseas. The Village Bible Church in Cherokee Village will...
Railroad crossings closed for repairs
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Railroad repair work will force several Cross County crossings to close. Sheriff David West said in a Saturday, Aug. 6, news release that Union Pacific Railroad is replacing train tracks in the area. As a result, he said the crossings at County Roads 515, 517,...
Prayer unites community before start of school year
BLYTHEVILLE Ark. (KAIT) - Many people are anxious for classes to start back, but one community came together this past weekend to pray for their school students and staff. Between 100 to 150 people, including students of all ages and school staff, formed a prayer circle outside the Blytheville Public Schools Administration building.
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
One person arrested after Saturday night stabbing
WEINER, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital Saturday night after being stabbed. According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, Rudy Bautista stabbed a person in Weiner near an apartment complex on Fuller Street. Molder said officers were called to an altercation at the apartments around 8:33 that...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a man died after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his house and law enforcement tried to have him surrender. According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the scene around 3:45...
Boil order issued for a Ripley County city
NAYLOR, MO. (KAIT) -A boil water order has been issued for all of Naylor. Friday Evening, Aug. 5, Naylor City Hall posted to let citizens know they will need to boil their water for five minutes before drinking until further notice. Officials say water is still safe to wash dishes,...
Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
‘All the evidence pointed to him’: Husband of cold case murder victim Karen Swift indicted
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted former Dyer County resident David Swift on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, the late Karen Swift. The indictment comes more than a decade after Karen Swift’s slain body was found...
