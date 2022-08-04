Warrant search leads to the discovery of narcotics, weapons at Red Bluff home

Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
Chico stabbing suspect identified as convicted felon
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect in the stabbing in Chico on Monday morning. Officers said 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Officers said they also found multiple knives on him, a sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl at the Americas Best Value Inn. The...
Woman arrested for DUI, car theft after wild chase through Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding arrested an alleged drunk driver who they say crashed into a patrol car in a stolen vehicle during a wild chase in Shasta County. The incident started Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Redding police arrested the driver 25-year-old Christina Vallesteroes of Round Mountain on a...
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Chico, suspect arrested
CHICO, Calif. 12:51 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Chico on Monday morning, according to the Chico Police Department. The latest condition of the man is unknown at this time. Police said they received a report at about 10 a.m. that...
Chico stabbing: victim speaks
CHICO, Calif. - Police revealed new information on the stabbing investigation that happened Monday morning near downtown Chico. Investigators said the stabbing at America's Best Value Inn on Broadway St. between West 7th and 8th was unprovoked. Chico Police arrested 48-year-old Jeremy Brooks. Police said the victim told them Brooks...
Man taken to hospital after DUI crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A San Jose man was taken to the hospital after a DUI crash on Saturday in Glenn County, according to the CHP. Officers received a report at about 8:15 a.m. about a vehicle that was barely visible from the road in the area of Highway 45, south of County Road 64.
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
Car crash on I-5 sends one driver to Enloe, dog cared for by Willows FD
WILLOWS, Calif. - A crash on Interstate-5 resulted in one person being sent to the hospital, the Willows Fire Department said. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Interstate-5, north of County Road 57, when one vehicle with two passengers collided with another vehicle with one passenger and their dog, says Willows FD.
Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
Illegal marijuana grow found by police in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding police found roughly 800 mature marijuana plants at an illegal grown site in south Redding Wednesday. According to police, in June, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) received a complaint of a large, illegal outdoor marijuana cultivation site within the City of Redding. NPU officers, along with the City of Redding Code Enforcement Division, investigated and found that the cultivation site was unpermitted and guarded by armed people on a regular basis.
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Sunday Morning Evacuation Orders for Fountain Ranch Road Area
Press release from the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; All of fountain ranch road and all roads off of fountain ranch including councilman road, gravel road, stanley z road, sugar magnolia lane, galaxy drive and quimby road Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area.
Driver Dead, Passenger Hospitalized after Rollover Accident on Interstate 5 [Glenn County, CA]
The crash happened just before 1:00 p.m., near County Road 24. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons under investigation, a male driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and roll onto a nearby shoulder. Upon impact, the male driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Chico firefighters finish third live burn training for new recruits
CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters wrapped up the third live burn for the fire training on Monday. Four new recruits have spent the past eight weeks learning everything they need to know to save homes and lives. They'll finish training on Aug. 19 so by Aug. 20 they'll be out...
Mendocino County man arrested after allegedly assaulting neighbor, shoplifting from store
Originally published 7-24-22 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 07-21-2022 at about 2:25 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an neighbor dispute occurring in the 76000 block of Lovell Street in Covelo, California. The caller advised William Peckham was yelling at them and had...
Felon arrested for illegal possession of short barrel rifle with high capacity magazine
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man from Whitmore on Wednesday for possession of a short barrel rifle with a high-capacity magazine. Investigators said due to its configuration, it is classified as an assault weapon. Deputies first received reports Wednesday that Joshua Good was armed with...
Evacuation warning issued in Trinity County for Six Rivers Lightning Complex
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. The new warning is for people living in the area of Fisher Road and all homes off of Fisher Road. Evacuation orders and warnings that have been issued remain...
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
Hit-and-run crash causes power outage and small fire in south Oroville
UPDATE - The crash is now being investigated as a hit-and-run. A white car was involved in a crash that broke a power pole on Feather River Boulevard in front of the business called "Fastenal Fulfillment Center." An initial investigation shows that the white car was driving north on Feather...
Westbound Highway 299 traffic in Shasta County returns to normal
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:44 P.M. UPDATE - Westbound Highway 299 near Whiskeytown Lake was blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon. Caltrans said the highway was blocked to west traffic about seven miles west of Old Shasta. Caltrans reported the crash just before 2:30 p.m. Traffic began returning...
Fire breaks out along I-5 in northern Shasta County
LAKEHEAD, Calif. — UPDATE, 6:25 p.m. Aug. 7:. Caltrans District 2 says traffic has returned to normal in the southbound lanes of I-5 in Lakehead following a vegetation fire. However, the #2 lane of northbound I-5 in the area is closed. BREAKING, 5:15 p.m. Aug. 7:. A vegetation fire...
